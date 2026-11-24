Turkish Hit 'Leyla' Scores Major Win at International Emmy Awards
(MENAFN) Turkish drama series Leyla claimed the telenovela prize at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday, marking another major international achievement for Türkiye's television industry.
Produced by Ay Yapım, the series emerged victorious from a competitive field that included another Turkish production, Uzak Sehir (Far Away), Brazil's Garota do Momento (She's the One) and Spain's Valle Salvaje, Season 2.
Türkiye secured half of the nominations in the category, with Uzak Sehir, produced by AyNA Yapım, joining Leyla among the four contenders.
Officially titled Leyla: Hayat… Ask… Adalet… in Türkiye, the winning production features Cemre Baysel, Alperen Duymaz and Gonca Vuslateri. Kerem Catay served as producer, while Hilal Saral directed the series.
Inspired by the Brazilian television drama Avenida Brasil, Leyla tells the story of a young woman left at a rubbish dump by her stepmother. Years later, she returns determined to seek revenge, embarking on a journey shaped by love, justice and personal struggles.
The latest recognition adds to Türkiye's previous victories in the telenovela category, following Kara Sevda in 2017 and Yargı (Family Secrets) in 2023.
Actor Michael Urie hosted Monday's ceremony, which featured 16 competitive award categories. The event followed a selection process involving 64 nominated programs and performances representing 22 countries.
The UK dominated the ceremony with nine awards, while productions and performers from Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa and Türkiye also secured victories.
France's Careme took home the drama series award, while Argentina's Division Palermo, Season 2, won the comedy category.
British actor Bobby Schofield received the best actor award for his performance in Unforgivable, while Belgium's Mona Mina Leon earned the best actress honor for Holy Sh!t.
Among the other winners, Louis Theroux: The Settlers was recognized in the documentary category, Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War won the current affairs award, and Sky News' 24 Hours in the Kill Zone received the news award.
The ceremony also recognized prominent industry figures, with Bela Bajaria receiving the Founders Award and Gerhard Zeiler being presented with the Directorate Award.
Produced by Ay Yapım, the series emerged victorious from a competitive field that included another Turkish production, Uzak Sehir (Far Away), Brazil's Garota do Momento (She's the One) and Spain's Valle Salvaje, Season 2.
Türkiye secured half of the nominations in the category, with Uzak Sehir, produced by AyNA Yapım, joining Leyla among the four contenders.
Officially titled Leyla: Hayat… Ask… Adalet… in Türkiye, the winning production features Cemre Baysel, Alperen Duymaz and Gonca Vuslateri. Kerem Catay served as producer, while Hilal Saral directed the series.
Inspired by the Brazilian television drama Avenida Brasil, Leyla tells the story of a young woman left at a rubbish dump by her stepmother. Years later, she returns determined to seek revenge, embarking on a journey shaped by love, justice and personal struggles.
The latest recognition adds to Türkiye's previous victories in the telenovela category, following Kara Sevda in 2017 and Yargı (Family Secrets) in 2023.
Actor Michael Urie hosted Monday's ceremony, which featured 16 competitive award categories. The event followed a selection process involving 64 nominated programs and performances representing 22 countries.
The UK dominated the ceremony with nine awards, while productions and performers from Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa and Türkiye also secured victories.
France's Careme took home the drama series award, while Argentina's Division Palermo, Season 2, won the comedy category.
British actor Bobby Schofield received the best actor award for his performance in Unforgivable, while Belgium's Mona Mina Leon earned the best actress honor for Holy Sh!t.
Among the other winners, Louis Theroux: The Settlers was recognized in the documentary category, Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War won the current affairs award, and Sky News' 24 Hours in the Kill Zone received the news award.
The ceremony also recognized prominent industry figures, with Bela Bajaria receiving the Founders Award and Gerhard Zeiler being presented with the Directorate Award.
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