France to Build Strategic Metal Reserves to Cut China Reliance
(MENAFN) France is preparing to establish strategic stockpiles of rare earths and other essential metals in a bid to reduce its industrial dependence on overseas suppliers, particularly China, the French presidency announced.
President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the initiative during a closed-door meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, French broadcaster BFMTV reported Monday.
The planned reserves will follow the model of strategic oil stockpiles and include a mechanism enabling companies to jointly purchase critical materials.
France's public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will supervise the initiative and consult businesses from industries heavily dependent on these resources, including defense and aerospace. The government aims to make the stockpiles operational by 2027.
Macron also outlined stricter requirements for defense, aerospace and automotive companies receiving state assistance. Businesses in these sectors will be required to present strategies detailing how they plan to diversify their supplies of strategic minerals and reduce their exposure to Chinese suppliers to remain eligible for public funding.
The French presidency said authorities would also examine introducing price guarantees to provide greater certainty for producers and stimulate investment. Paris has urged the European Commission to consider adopting comparable measures across the bloc.
The planned French reserves will cover approximately 20 of the 34 raw materials designated as critical by the EU in 2023. These resources are essential to several strategic industries, including clean energy, digital technology, space and defense.
President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the initiative during a closed-door meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, French broadcaster BFMTV reported Monday.
The planned reserves will follow the model of strategic oil stockpiles and include a mechanism enabling companies to jointly purchase critical materials.
France's public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will supervise the initiative and consult businesses from industries heavily dependent on these resources, including defense and aerospace. The government aims to make the stockpiles operational by 2027.
Macron also outlined stricter requirements for defense, aerospace and automotive companies receiving state assistance. Businesses in these sectors will be required to present strategies detailing how they plan to diversify their supplies of strategic minerals and reduce their exposure to Chinese suppliers to remain eligible for public funding.
The French presidency said authorities would also examine introducing price guarantees to provide greater certainty for producers and stimulate investment. Paris has urged the European Commission to consider adopting comparable measures across the bloc.
The planned French reserves will cover approximately 20 of the 34 raw materials designated as critical by the EU in 2023. These resources are essential to several strategic industries, including clean energy, digital technology, space and defense.
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