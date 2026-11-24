MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participants praised fast translation and on-screen text that made the discussion easier to follow

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a November 16, 2026 meeting in the United States, two iTour DT10 units helped a Tashkent delegation and WDTA exchange ideas with less waiting for translation. Live English–Russian text appeared as people spoke, helping participants understand the discussion sooner and giving the human interpreter a reference for terminology and clarification.







The 12-person meeting brought together the delegation, led by Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, and Yale Li, Executive Chairman of the World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA). Li introduced iTour DT10 to the delegation, with our team on hand to answer product questions. For our team, Li's introduction and the positive feedback afterward reflected recognition of the DT10's practical value in a formal international meeting.

Earlier, on October 30, 2026, WDTA and Uzbekistan's Consulate General signed a memorandum on technology and AI cooperation at a forum in Seattle. Reports by UzA and IT Park Uzbekistan describe cooperation on knowledge exchange, education and pilot projects.







The November meeting covered AI education, municipal technology applications and urban development. Ming Zhang, founder and CEO of MZA Architecture, presented a technology campus in Shanghai and a medical district in Changsha as planning examples.

Before the meeting, iTour staff configured both iTour DT10 units and added urban planning and digital technology vocabulary through the custom terminology feature. Preparing specialized terms helps teams keep translations consistent during professional discussions.







With earphones connected to their phones, attendees can also listen to simultaneous AI interpretation.

As the group discussed AI education and urban planning, each unit's two 10-inch screens displayed live English–Russian text. iTour DT10 translated as people spoke, with very little delay, while the human interpreter waited for a pause to speak. Mayor Umurzakov and Yale Li could read along while listening, with less waiting between responses.

In post-meeting feedback collected by iTour, participants consistently praised the translation support as fast and accurate. They said the live text helped them grasp information quickly and follow detailed exchanges more easily, with less waiting for spoken interpretation.

For the human interpreter, the same text provided a running reference for checking terminology, following the discussion and clarifying details when needed. The DT10 can also record original-language transcripts for teams to export and share when preparing meeting minutes.

With an internet connection, the AI translator supports real-time, two-way face-to-face translation in more than 100 languages and dialects. Attendees seated farther from the screens can scan a QR code to read live translations on their phones in their preferred language. Even attendees who understand the spoken language can use the text to follow details more quickly and easily.

Designed for business reception and face-to-face communication, the DT10 dual-screen translator can support hotel front desks, everyday business meetings, clinic reception and school front offices. It is available as a one-time purchase for businesses and institutions.







The meeting illustrated how live text can help participants understand sooner while giving interpreters a reference for more precise explanations. Organizations can contact iTour to arrange a demonstration and discuss their meeting or reception needs.

About iTour

Founded in 2018, iTour develops AI translation software and devices for business, travel and everyday communication. Its ecosystem includes translation apps, desktop dual-screen translators, translation earbuds and smart glasses. With more than 3 million users in over 150 countries, iTour supports communication in more than 100 languages, with a mission to make global conversations easier and bring people and cultures closer together. Learn more at iTourTranslator.com.

Product information: iTour DT10.

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