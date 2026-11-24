MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- nRouter, an enterprise large language model (LLM) gateway from CloudAct Inc., outlined its approach to managing application access, reviewing model usage and applying configurable controls to AI requests.As organizations use models across multiple applications, platform teams need to distinguish several operational questions. Which workload made a request? Which model answered? What did the request consume? Who changed an access policy? Those questions require different records rather than a single archive of everything an application sends.nRouter provides request-level observability for gateway activity. Its operational records include model, timing, token and billing information where available, helping teams investigate a call by its request identifier. Request logging does not capture prompt or response bodies. A separate administrative audit log records governance changes, including key and permission updates.Access is managed through virtual keys scoped to teams and workloads. Organizations can apply model and endpoint restrictions and manage a key through its lifecycle. Revoking one credential affects the workloads that use it, so teams should identify those dependencies before replacing or disabling a key.Spending controls can be applied at organization, team and API-key scopes. When a budget is configured to block, the gateway can refuse over-limit work before model dispatch. Warning settings have different behavior and allow traffic to continue. For requests funded through customer-supplied provider keys, the provider bills the customer directly; gateway budgets do not cap that provider's invoice.Content controls also have a defined scope. Enabled input-redaction rules can mask supported personal-data formats before dispatch, while configured guardrails apply policy checks. Detection does not cover every possible form of sensitive information, and these controls do not independently establish regulatory compliance.For supported OpenAI-compatible requests, teams configure the gateway endpoint and a nRouter key, then test model selection, parameters and response handling before production migration. Documentation explains the available controls and their limits.Further information:About nRouternRouter is an enterprise LLM gateway from CloudAct Inc. for engineering and platform teams managing model access, configurable policies and usage visibility.

Rama Surasani

nRouter

+1 (650) 512-3902

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nRouter Details Request Visibility and Governance Controls for Enterprise LLM Use News Provided By nRouter November 24, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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