New financial agreements, backed by the continued support of CVC and the company's lenders, reinforce Neolith's long-term financial stability and reflect continued confidence in its growth strategy.

Neolith enters a new phase of transformation, focused on brand development, innovation, international expansion and operational excellence.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces, has reached new financial agreements with the continued support of CVC and its lenders, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term strategy.The continued support of CVC and the lenders reinforces Neolith's long-term stability, while new investments in brand development, innovation, international expansion and financial leadership mark the next phase of the company's growth.These new agreements represent a significant milestone for Neolith, strengthening the company's financial stability and providing a solid foundation for its long-term continuity, transformation and growth.With the continued support of its financial backers, these agreements demonstrate the continued confidence of shareholders and financial partners in Neolith's industrial project, its global potential and its long-term strategy.Despite the impact of rising energy costs and a challenging international economic environment, Neolith remains firmly committed to strengthening its competitive position, improving operational performance and accelerating its transformation.A NEW PHASE OF TRANSFORMATION AND INTERNATIONAL GROWTHUnder the leadership of CEO Walter Ceglia, Neolith is entering a new phase focused on operational excellence, financial discipline, innovation and international expansion, with the ambition of further consolidating its position as the global benchmark in premium architectural surfaces.The company's strategy combines industrial performance with a strong commitment to brand development, customer experience and sustainable, profitable growth.A central pillar of this transformation is Neolith's continued investment in its global commercial network and premium brand positioning.The recently renovated Neolith Urban Boutique in Milan, alongside new openings in Madrid, Auckland, Hanoi, Jakarta and New Delhi, represent a new generation of customer experience. These innovative spaces redefine the traditional showroom concept, bringing together architecture, design, elegance and wellbeing while showcasing the versatility, innovation and beauty of Neolith surfaces.This international expansion will continue with new flagship locations planned in Suzhou, New York, Paris, London, Switzerland and Bucharest, further strengthening Neolith's global presence and expanding its network of more than 100 locations worldwide.INNOVATION AND DESIGN LEADERSHIP: THE NEW THE EDIT. A NEW MATERIAL LANGUAGE LAUNCHInnovation remains at the heart of Neolith's strategy.Unveiled in Verona during Marmomac in September,“The EDIT. A new material language” introduces five new premium surfaces as part of a broader portfolio comprising more than 70 innovative surfaces and finishes.This proposal marks a bold new chapter in Neolith's evolution: a more emotional and experiential approach to materials, where design, culture and creativity come together to inspire new ways of imagining and experiencing spaces.An international presentation tour brings this vision to life across key global markets, immersing architects, designers, distributors and customers in a distinctive brand experience that reinforces Neolith's ambition to shape the future of premium architectural surfaces.STRENGTHENING FINANCIAL LEADERSHIP GOVERNANCEAs part of this new phase, Neolith has further strengthened its financial leadership structure to support the execution of its strategic transformation and long-term growth objectives.This evolution reinforces the company's commitment to financial discipline, operational efficiency, strong governance and effective capital allocation.The strengthened financial organization will play a key role in supporting strategic investments, enhancing financial performance and ensuring the successful implementation of Neolith's transformation roadmap.BUILDING A STRONGER NEOLITH FOR THE FUTUREThe renewed financial foundations, continued shareholder support, accelerated international expansion, product innovation and strengthened financial leadership collectively represent a decisive step in Neolith's evolution.With a clear strategic direction and an ambition to combine industrial excellence with design leadership, Neolith is positioning itself for a new cycle of sustainable growth and value creation.Neolith's priorities remain clear: strengthen its financial and operational performance, accelerate innovation, invest in its brand and customers, and consolidate its leadership in the global premium architectural surfaces market.Together, these initiatives reinforce the company's determination to build a stronger, more agile and more internationally competitive Neolith, ready to capture future opportunities and create long-term value for its customers, employees, partners and shareholders.Discover the latest news from Neolith at .# # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that“the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith's sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

Katie Radley

K+J Agency, LLC

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Neolith Strengthens Its Financial Foundations and Accelerates Its Global Transformation News Provided By K+J Agency, LLC November 24, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Manufacturing



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