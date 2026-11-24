The UAE born performance wear brand adds a second location in Abu Dhabi. The new store is SQUATWOLF's biggest yet in the UAE!

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SQUATWOLF, the UAE-born performance wear brand, opened its second store in Abu Dhabi at The Galleria on Friday 13 November 2026. The new location is SQUATWOLF's largest yet in the UAE.

The launch follows the brand's recent opening at Yas Mall and marks a clear statement of intent in the capital, where demand for SQUATWOLF continues to grow both online and in store.

The new store on Al Maryah Island brings SQUATWOLF closer to a fitness community that has backed the brand from its earliest days. Abu Dhabi customers have long been among its most engaged online, and the response at Yas Mall confirmed a clear appetite for physical spaces where they can try the product, find the right fit and connect with the brand in person.

“Abu Dhabi has been part of the SQUATWOLF story from the very beginning, and the response to our first store at Yas Mall has been incredible,” said Anam Khalid, Co-CEO and Founder of SQUATWOLF.“Opening at The Galleria brings us even closer to a community that has supported us from day one.”

Set in the heart of the capital's financial district, The Galleria gives SQUATWOLF a home among a busy working population for whom training is part of everyday life.

The store will carry the brand's full performance wear range, from best selling training essentials to seasonal collections designed for the region's climate and lifestyle.

“From the start, our ambition was to build a global performance brand from the UAE, and every new store is part of that journey,” said Wajdan Gul, Co-CEO and Founder of SQUATWOLF.“Opening our second Abu Dhabi store in our tenth year is a proud milestone and a reflection of how far we've come.”

The opening forms part of SQUATWOLF's wider retail expansion across the region, as the brand works towards its ambition of 30 stores worldwide by 2030.

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About SQUATWOLF

SQUATWOLF is a UAE-born performance wear brand founded in 2016 by Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul. Built for athletes who train consistently, the brand combines performance-science

innovation with a globally relevant design language rooted in the Middle East. SQUATWOLF

operates across DTC, wholesale, owned retail, and franchise channels, with a direct presence in

the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and key international markets, and franchise operations in Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon. The brand is sold in over 100 countries.



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Publsh Marketing

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SQUATWOLF builds on Abu Dhabi success with second store at The Galleria News Provided By Publsh Marketing November 24, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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