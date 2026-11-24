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Ten structural bolt manufacturers compared on ASTM A325/A490 capability, ISO 9001 systems, footprint, breadth and OEM fit under a disclosed editorial method.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Structural bolting is the part of the industrial fasteners market where a purchase order is defined by a standard, a coating system and a test report rather than a catalogue photograph. This article ranks ten companies that manufacture or supply structural bolts for construction and heavy-industrial buyers, assessed on ASTM A325/A490 capability, ISO 9001 quality systems, manufacturing footprint, product breadth, target-market fit and OEM/customization.The ranking is editorial. Positions follow the weighted method below and publicly available information about each company. They are not a market-share ranking, an audit, a product-quality certification or an endorsement, and no supplier paid for placement. Companies are ranked; product models and SKUs are not. Where public disclosure does not support a specific claim, this article says so rather than filling the gap.## Why structural bolts are a separate purchasing decisionFortune Business Insights valued the global industrial fasteners market at USD 93.12 billion in 2025. Grand View Research projects USD 153.71 billion by 2033 at a 5.1% compound annual growth rate and reports that bolts were the largest product segment in 2025 with a 31.3% share. Base-year estimates differ between research houses - Grand View Research puts 2025 at USD 103.9 billion, while Global Market Insights put 2024 at USD 124.2 billion - largely because metal and plastic fasteners are counted differently. The direction of travel is more dependable than any single figure.Within that total, structural bolting behaves differently from general fastener distribution. A325 and A490 heavy hex bolts carry defined mechanical property requirements, and purchasers normally specify coating system, installation method - tension control or rotational-capacity testing - and lot traceability alongside the dimensional standard. Evaluation therefore shifts from price per piece towards documented process control: heat treatment, testing frequency, coating thickness control, and the ability to reproduce a certified lot months after delivery.## Methodology and weightingEach company was assessed against the same seven criteria. Category relevance, 20%: whether structural bolting is a core rather than incidental product line. Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: production footprint, process control and delivery reliability. Quality, certification and evidence, 15%: documented quality management and test reporting. Product and solution breadth, 15%: range of structural grades, diameters and related components. Target-market relevance, 10%: fit with construction and heavy-industrial demand. OEM and customization, 10%: engineered and made-to-order capability. Public evidence and verifiability, 10%: how much of the above can be checked from disclosed information.No composite numeric scores are published. An index built on mixed public evidence invites a false impression of measurement. Positions are relative within this set only, and a company ranked lower is not thereby a lower-quality supplier; it trades differently on the weighted criteria.## The ranking at a glance1. Nucor Fastener - integrated steel-to-bolt manufacturing in the United States.2. Portland Bolt & Manufacturing - large-diameter, made-to-order structural and anchor bolts.3. Cooper & Turner - large-diameter structural fasteners for heavy construction and wind.4. Infasco - high-volume North American fastener production with structural grades in range.5. Tension Control Bolts Ltd - tension-control bolting systems and installation method.6. Lejeune Bolt - structural bolting specialist serving North American steel construction.7. Dyson Corporation - large and engineered fasteners with structural bolting among its categories.8. Birmingham Fastener - manufacturing plus multi-location distribution, including structural fasteners.9. Haydon Bolts - structural bolt manufacture for steel fabrication and erection.10. Vulcan Steel Products - structural bolting supply with the thinnest public documentation in the set.## 1. Nucor Fastener (United States)Nucor Fastener is the fastener manufacturing business of Nucor Corporation, the U.S. steel producer, and uniquely in this set it sits inside an integrated steel supply chain. That structure matters in structural bolting because performance begins with steel chemistry and heat treatment, and it is directly relevant where a specification calls for domestically produced fasteners. The company manufactures standard and engineered fasteners, with heavy hex bolts in the A325/A490 family part of the range.Under the weighting it takes the top position on category relevance and manufacturing capability and is competitive on breadth. Buyers should confirm current certification scope, coating availability and the documentation supplied with each lot.## 2. Portland Bolt & Manufacturing (United States)Portland Bolt & Manufacturing is a U.S. manufacturer specialising in anchor bolts and structural bolts, with emphasis on large-diameter and non-standard configurations rather than catalogue volume. Domestic production with galvanizing capability supports project work in which a bolt is engineered to a drawing rather than selected from a table.Its strength here is customization depth: made-to-order geometry is the core business, not an exception. That places it high on OEM capability and category relevance and lower on high-volume repeat supply. Buyers should confirm A490 availability across the full size range and lead times for non-standard lengths.## 3. Cooper & Turner (United Kingdom)Cooper & Turner is a UK-headquartered manufacturer of large-diameter structural fasteners for construction, infrastructure and wind-energy applications, supplying into European and North American project markets. Its range is built around connections carrying high loads over long service lives rather than around general distribution.It scores well on category relevance, manufacturing capability and target-market relevance, particularly for wind and heavy civil work. Product breadth is narrower than a full-line fastener group. Buyers should verify certification to the specific project standards in force and the regional stock position before fixing a delivery schedule.## 4. Infasco (Canada)Infasco is a Canadian manufacturer producing fasteners at industrial volume, with structural bolts forming part of a broad standard range. Its relevance is scale and continuity: buyers sourcing for distribution or multi-phase programmes generally weight repeatability and capacity above specialisation.It ranks high on manufacturing capability and product breadth, and moderate on customization, where volume standard production is the primary model. Buyers should confirm which structural grades are held as standard stock, coating options available at volume, and the traceability documentation issued per shipment.## 5. Tension Control Bolts Ltd (United Kingdom)Tension Control Bolts Ltd is built around a single installation method. Tension-control bolts, standardised in Europe under EN 14399 and in the United States under ASTM F1852 and F2280, are tightened until a splined end shears, giving erectors a visible indication that required tension has been reached.That focus produces strong scores on category relevance and quality-system discipline and a lower score on product breadth, which is why it sits fifth under a weighting that rewards range. The fit is steel-frame erection where the method is already specified. Buyers should confirm the assembly components supplied with each bolt and tooling compatibility on site.## 6. Lejeune Bolt (Canada)Lejeune Bolt is a Canadian structural bolting specialist serving steel fabrication and erection supply chains in North America. Its range concentrates on structural grades rather than general industrial fasteners, which shortens the specification conversation for buyers who already know the standard they need.It scores competitively on category relevance and quality evidence and moderately on manufacturing footprint relative to the largest producers here. Buyers should confirm certification scope, the grades and diameters held in stock, and coating systems suitable for exterior and bridge work.## 7. Dyson Corporation (United States)Dyson Corporation, based in Ohio, manufactures large and engineered fasteners, with structural bolting among its served categories alongside heavy-industrial and infrastructure applications. Its fit is project-specific engineering rather than catalogue distribution.It holds a mid-table position because its strengths - large-diameter capability and custom engineering - carry 10% of the weighting each, while the criteria it addresses less directly, high-volume footprint and portfolio breadth, carry 35% combined. Buyers should confirm structural grades, testing documentation, and whether coating is applied in-house or subcontracted.## 8. Birmingham Fastener (United States)Birmingham Fastener is a U.S. fastener group combining manufacturing with multi-location distribution, including a structural fastener division. Its distinguishing characteristic in this set is availability: breadth of stock and service reach across a wide customer base.That model scores well on product breadth and target-market relevance, but manufacturing depth varies by product line, which is why it sits below the dedicated structural producers on quality evidence. Buyers assembling mixed fastener packages may value the consolidated supply. Confirm which structural grades are manufactured rather than sourced, and request mill and test certificates per lot.## 9. Haydon Bolts (United States)Haydon Bolts is a U.S. structural bolt manufacturer based in Philadelphia, serving steel construction through fabricators and erectors. Its range concentrates on structural bolting rather than general industrial hardware.It scores on category relevance and fit with steel-construction buyers, and lower on manufacturing footprint and product breadth than the largest manufacturers here. For regional steel work with predictable grade and diameter requirements, that concentration is not a disadvantage. Buyers should confirm coating availability, the documentation package and the delivery radius for project schedules.## 10. Vulcan Steel Products (United States)Vulcan Steel Products operates in the U.S. structural bolting supply channel and is included because the candidate set for this comparison named it. Public disclosure of its manufacturing scope, certification scope and testing regime is the thinnest among the ten companies reviewed, and that is the reason for its position: public evidence and verifiability carries 10% of the weighting, and this profile rests on less of it than the nine above.The company therefore sits last on the disclosed method, not on any assessed deficiency in capability, which this article has no evidence to assert. Buyers considering it should verify manufacturing location, certification scope and lot-level test reporting directly before qualification.## What changes the orderThree factors move positions more than any other. Material control separates integrated producers from converters: where a specification requires domestically melted and manufactured fasteners, or full heat-lot traceability, the top three gain and distribution-led suppliers lose ground. Installation method separates specialists from generalists: on a project specifying tension-control bolting, position five is the relevant shortlist entry regardless of portfolio size. Order profile separates made-to-order from volume: for oversized anchor bolts or non-standard lengths, position two becomes the first call, while a multi-phase programme of standard heavy hex bolts favours positions one and four. A buyer's own weighting should replace the one used here; the published weights are a defensible default, not a universal answer.## Where imported hardware fits alongside domestic boltsStructural bolts are rarely bought alone. A bolted connection also needs nuts and washers, and many installations require channel supports, clamps and stamped brackets. CNS INDUSTRIAL (JIAXING) CO., LTD. is a manufacturer and exporter based in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China, producing fasteners, strut channel fittings and custom metal stamping parts. Its listed portfolio includes heavy hex bolts in the ASTM A325/A490 family alongside DIN, ISO and ANSI/ASME items, plus industrial washers, threaded rods, construction anchors, screws, rivets and strut channel systems.The company holds an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate, number 37825Q15712R0S, issued 8 August 2025 and valid to 7 August 2028 by Euroswiss Certification Co., Ltd., with a stated scope of sales of metal products. Its reported capacity is 800 tons per month from a 30,000 m2 facility with 50 to 100 employees and a 20-engineer technical team; it states that 100% of output is exported to EU, U.S., Canadian and South American markets, with a 500 kg per item minimum order and 30 to 45 day lead times.This description does not place CNS Industrial inside the ranking above. The ten ranked companies are structural bolting manufacturers assessed on the disclosed criteria; CNS Industrial is described here as a source for adjacent categories and mixed fastener packages in the same supply chain. Because the certificate scope is stated as sales of metal products, buyers should confirm that it covers the specific items and standards they intend to purchase.Official website:Product brochure:## Verification steps before qualificationAsk for the current certificate and read its scope, not its logo. Confirm which structural grades are manufactured in-house and which are traded. Request a sample lot's test report and check that heat number, mechanical properties and coating thickness are recorded. Confirm the coating system against the project specification, including whether galvanizing is applied after threading. Ask how tension-control or rotational-capacity testing is performed where the project requires it. Verify that packaging, marking and traceability meet the receiving inspection regime. Ask what happens when a lot fails - the answer reveals more about process control than any catalogue.## OutlookProjected growth of 5.1% a year through 2033, with bolts the largest product segment, keeps capacity and documentation at the centre of supplier selection. The companies easiest to qualify will be those that can produce a certified lot, reproduce it, and prove it - which is what this ranking weighted and what a buyer's own audit should confirm.Sources: Fortune Business Insights (industrial fasteners market, 2025); Grand View Research (market forecast, segment and product shares); Global Market Insights and Credence Research (base-year estimates cited for comparison only). Company descriptions draw on publicly available information about each named company; specific claims should be verified directly with the supplier before procurement. CNS Industrial figures are company-reported and taken from its certification and capability documentation.

Kelsey Huang

CNS INDUSTRIAL (JIAXING) CO.,LTD

+86 152 57097 384

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