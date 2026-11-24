Miami Art Week Aperol spritz on the beach

Miami Art WeekTM Presented by PNC Bank 2026 Schedule

Miami Art WeekTM Presented by PNC Bank 2026 Schedule

MAW Forum_Panel Discussion Series CG Session 1

MAW Forum_Panel Discussion Series Frost Session 2

The November 30–December 6 Festival spans more than 20 independently operated art fairs and hundreds of events. PNC Bank returns as Title Sponsor.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Art WeekTM today announced its Official 2026 programming, taking place November 30 through December 6 across Wynwood, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach.Miami Art Week, LLC produces and manages the Official Miami Art WeekTM program, including curated contemporary art and photography exhibitions, Panel Discussions, film screenings and special events. Miami Art WeekTM also serves as an umbrella for the broader Festival across Greater Miami, which encompasses more than 20 independently operated art fairs and hundreds of satellite events, exhibitions and activations.PNC Bank returns as Title Sponsor of Miami Art WeekTM and serves as presenting Sponsor of Art Coral Gables, the arteNXTTM Contemporary Art Exhibition, the photoMIAMIPhotography Exhibition and the Official Miami Art Week Kickoff PartyTM.Official 2026 ProgrammingOfficial Miami Art Week Kickoff PartyTM. The exclusive, invitation-only opening celebration takes place Monday, November 30, in Coral Gables. The evening will include the unveiling of the cover of the 2026 Miami Art Week Edition of ARTWEEK Magazine.arteNXTTM Contemporary Art Exhibition, Presented by PNC Bank. From December 1–6, arteNXTTM showcases work by emerging and established contemporary artists at the Miami Art Week Gallery in Wynwood, located at 2300 N. Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127. The same address was the site of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Pop-Up Vault from November 19–22, which featured Nike footwear and apparel tied to Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). Tickets are on sale at .photoMIAMIPhotography Exhibition, Presented by PNC Bank. The only Official Miami Art WeekTM exhibition dedicated to photography showcases contemporary photographic work December 1–6 at the Miami Art Week Gallery in Wynwood, alongside arteNXTTM.Forum/Panel Discussion Series. Conversations on art, photography, technology, commerce and public space take place December 3 at Gables Art Cinema and December 5 at the Frost Science Planetarium.ARTWEEK Miami Media FestivalTM. The inaugural Festival presents film and immersive programming December 5 at the Frost Science Planetarium and O Cinema South Beach.Community and Special Events. Wynwood programming begins December 1 with Miami Art Week Sound Session//Global Groove night with Keynoir + DJ Sküp. American Photographic Artists (APA) co-hosts photoMIAMIAfter Dark//The Art of Photography on December 2. CultureFresh co-hosts The Gallery Social//Curated evening on December 3. The Collectors & Artists VIP Reception and Art After Dark take place December 4, followed by The Artists' Celebration on December 5.Miami Art WeekTM will also host visiting government arts and culture delegations from Atlanta and Washington, DC. Guests can RSVP for complimentary Gallery community programming and special events at .The Official Miami Art WeekTM Map, Guide and Schedule are available on the Official Miami Art WeekTM website at . For details on Official Miami Art WeekTM events, independent fairs and satellite events, visit .ARTWEEKTM Year-Round PlatformARTWEEKTM is a year-round arts media and membership platform. Readers can access ARTWEEK Magazine online. Annual ARTWEEK Membership is included in the participation fees for current Miami Art WeekTM exhibitors. Non-exhibitors can also sign up for membership.Looking Ahead to 2027Miami Art WeekTM anchors the Art WeekTM destination network, which connects locally programmed arts events across destinations. The network plans to expand in March 2027 with Wynwood Art WeekTM and photoWYNWOODTM, followed in May by New York Art WeekTM with the photoNEWYORKTM photography exhibition and the artNEWYORKTM Fair, a contemporary art exhibition. The New York exhibitions build on Miami's photoMIAMIand arteNXTTM programs.About Miami Art WeekTMRecognized as one of the world's largest art and culture gatherings, Miami Art WeekTM brings an international audience to Greater Miami each year. Its mission is to support emerging and established artists, photographers and galleries by expanding access to exhibition opportunities and connecting them with collectors, curators, cultural institutions and the public.Independent artists and photographers can apply directly to exhibit through arteNXTTM and photoMIAMIwithout gallery representation. The exhibitions, the Forum/Panel Discussion Series and related programming give artists and photographers opportunities to showcase their work, discuss their creative process and share their skills. In collaboration with the Art Week Global FoundationTM, Miami Art WeekTM organizes events that bring South Florida's art and photography communities together with peers from around the world.Miami Art WeekTM is operated by Miami Art Week, LLC. Miami Art WeekTM is a trademark of Miami Art Week, LLC. All rights reserved. Miami Art Week, LLC protects its intellectual property and respects the rights of the artists and photographers whose work it exhibits, publishes and promotes.

Charlotte Browne

Miami Art Week, LLC

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Miami Art WeekTM Announces Official 2026 Programming Across Greater Miami and Miami Beach News Provided By Miami Art Week, LLC November 24, 2026, 09:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology



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