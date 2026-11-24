MENAFN - EIN Presswire) E2 Lighting is highlighting magnetic strip lights designed to support LED retrofit projects by simplifying fixture upgrades and improving lighting efficiency.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E2 Lighting is highlighting its magnetic strip lights as part of its LED retrofit product range for commercial and residential lighting applications. The lighting products are designed to support upgrades from fluorescent systems to LED technology while allowing suitable existing fixtures to remain in place.The representative of E2 Lighting stated,“Magnetic strip lights give facilities a direct way to convert suitable existing fixtures to LED technology.”The company's magnetic strip lights use magnetic mounting to simplify installation inside compatible fixtures. This approach can reduce the need to replace an entire fixture when updating older lighting systems. The products are intended for applications such as offices, work areas, storage spaces, stairwells, washrooms, utility areas, and other indoor environments where LED conversion is being considered.E2 Lighting has developed its magnetic strip light options around common retrofit requirements, including energy use, lighting output, installation, and long-term maintenance. Magnetic LED strips can operate at lower energy consumption levels than conventional fluorescent lighting while maintaining the illumination required for day-to-day facility operations.The company also addresses flexibility within retrofit projects. Magnetic strip lights are available in various wattages and configurations, allowing lighting systems to be selected based on fixture type and application requirements. Certain options may also support dimming or wattage adjustments, helping facilities manage lighting levels based on operating conditions.Another factor behind the company's focus on magnetic strip lights is service life. LED-based lighting can operate for substantially longer periods than many traditional fluorescent lamps. A longer operating life can reduce replacement frequency and limit maintenance requirements associated with conventional lighting systems.E2 Lighting also emphasizes the importance of evaluating technical specifications when selecting LED retrofit components. Factors such as wattage, lumen output, color temperature, compatibility, and applicable product certifications can affect how a magnetic strip light performs within a particular lighting system.The representative of the firm added,“Their mounting format can simplify retrofit work while supporting lower energy use, consistent light output, and reduced maintenance requirements.”By maintaining magnetic strip lights within its broader LED product range, E2 Lighting supports businesses, contractors, facility managers, and property operators working to update existing lighting infrastructure without unnecessary fixture replacement. The company continues to focus on practical LED products that address installation, efficiency, and ongoing facility lighting requirements.About E2 LightingE2 Lighting International Inc. develops and distributes LED lighting products for commercial, residential, and specialty applications. Its product range includes indoor and outdoor fixtures, emergency lighting products, battery backup solutions, retrofit lighting components, magnetic LED strip lights, and lighting controls. The company focuses on lighting products designed to support energy efficiency, fixture modernization, and changing facility requirements.

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E2 Lighting Highlights Magnetic Strip Lights for Efficient LED Upgrades News Provided By PR Agency November 24, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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