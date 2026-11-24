Australia Warns US-China Rivalry Weakens Protections Against Conflict
(MENAFN) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned Tuesday that growing competition between the United States and China is undermining safeguards intended to prevent tensions between the two powers from escalating into armed conflict, as Canberra works to broaden its international partnerships.
“The great powers – the United States and China – are competing across every domain, with less regard for the guardrails that once kept competition from tipping into conflict,” Wong said in a policy address, according to an official transcript.
She cautioned that economic and strategic assets, including trade, investment, maritime routes, food supplies, undersea communication cables and critical minerals, were increasingly being used as instruments of political pressure.
“The economic interdependence which once acted to constrain conflict has now become a means of coercion,” she said.
Wong also criticized Beijing's military expansion, describing it as the largest buildup undertaken by any country since World War II and expressing concern over the lack of transparency surrounding its activities.
Meanwhile, she pointed to changes in Washington's strategic approach, noting that the US was adjusting its priorities, reallocating resources and reassessing expectations of its international partners.
Despite these shifts, the foreign minister described the United States as playing “an indispensable role” in preserving stability across the Asia-Pacific.
She highlighted the South China Sea, East China Sea, Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait as areas where tensions could potentially escalate, urging all parties to resolve disagreements through diplomatic engagement rather than military force or coercion.
Wong also reiterated Australia's opposition to any unilateral attempt to alter the existing situation across the Taiwan Strait.
She concluded by emphasizing Canberra's efforts to expand its diplomatic flexibility, reinforce partnerships throughout the region and diversify its economic relationships, while continuing to maintain its alliance with Washington.
“The great powers – the United States and China – are competing across every domain, with less regard for the guardrails that once kept competition from tipping into conflict,” Wong said in a policy address, according to an official transcript.
She cautioned that economic and strategic assets, including trade, investment, maritime routes, food supplies, undersea communication cables and critical minerals, were increasingly being used as instruments of political pressure.
“The economic interdependence which once acted to constrain conflict has now become a means of coercion,” she said.
Wong also criticized Beijing's military expansion, describing it as the largest buildup undertaken by any country since World War II and expressing concern over the lack of transparency surrounding its activities.
Meanwhile, she pointed to changes in Washington's strategic approach, noting that the US was adjusting its priorities, reallocating resources and reassessing expectations of its international partners.
Despite these shifts, the foreign minister described the United States as playing “an indispensable role” in preserving stability across the Asia-Pacific.
She highlighted the South China Sea, East China Sea, Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait as areas where tensions could potentially escalate, urging all parties to resolve disagreements through diplomatic engagement rather than military force or coercion.
Wong also reiterated Australia's opposition to any unilateral attempt to alter the existing situation across the Taiwan Strait.
She concluded by emphasizing Canberra's efforts to expand its diplomatic flexibility, reinforce partnerships throughout the region and diversify its economic relationships, while continuing to maintain its alliance with Washington.
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