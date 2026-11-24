MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Calls for creating more provinces in Pakistan should be driven by economic viability, better governance and stronger fiscal incentives rather than ethnic or historical considerations, according to an analysis that argues administrative boundaries need not define cultural identities.

The renewed debate over carving out new provinces in Pakistan has often been framed as a contest between improved governance and the preservation of regional identities, according to Business Recorder report.

While proponents argue that smaller provinces could bring administration closer to citizens and reduce regional disparities, critics warn that such moves could trigger ethnic fragmentation, increase bureaucracy and weaken historical identities.

However, the more important question is whether reorganising provinces would create stronger economic centres and improve governance, or simply add more governments competing for federal resources, the report said.

Pakistan's four provinces remain among the largest administrative units in the region. According to the 2023 census, Punjab has a population of 127.7 million, Sindh 55.7 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 40.9 million and Balochistan 14.9 million. These provinces encompass regions with vastly different economic structures and development priorities, yet policymaking and development spending remain concentrated within four provincial governments.

The analysis argues that the 18th Constitutional Amendment, while transferring significant powers and resources from the federal government to the provinces, did not sufficiently decentralise authority to local levels.

Instead, it shifted decision-making from Islamabad to provincial capitals such as Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, as per the report.

A World Bank assessment on fiscal federalism published in July 2026 found that much of the rise in provincial expenditure after devolution was absorbed by administrative costs rather than essential sectors like education and healthcare. The report also noted that local governments' share of total public spending declined from around 10 per cent in 2005 to less than 5 per cent in 2024.