MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old student died after falling from the 19th floor of a high-rise flat in a posh Noida society, located in Sector 100, early on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident caused panic and commotion within the society.

Upon receiving the information, police from the Sector 39 station arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Dishita Dubey, an 11th-grade student at a prominent school in Noida. According to officials, the incident took place around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The student lived with her family in a flat within the Lotus Espacia society in Noida.

According to the preliminary information, she fell from the balcony of the flat, located on the 19th floor. She sustained severe injuries from the fall. Family members and other residents of the society rushed to the spot, but the student could not be saved.

The police were notified, and a team arrived to carry out the necessary procedures. Preliminary information suggests that the student may have been under mental stress due to poor marks in her examinations.

However, the exact cause of the incident will only be confirmed following a thorough investigation.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and determining who was present in the flat at the time. Dishita's family is originally from Lucknow and was residing in the Lotus Espacia society in Noida.

The sudden death of the 16-year-old has left her family in deep mourning. Meanwhile, the incident has also left the residents of the society in a state of shock and grief.

The Sector 39 police have taken cognisance of the matter and have launched an investigation. The police are speaking with family members and gathering information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At present, the police state that the investigation is considering all aspects, and further action will be taken based on its findings.

Further details are awaited.