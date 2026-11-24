MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Organised by Stratos Pulse, the Awards recognise measurable business results, customer-focused innovation and industry leadership. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Stratos Pulse has announced the winners of The Future of eCommerce Awards 2026, recognising the businesses and individuals advancing the Middle East's digital retail economy through commercial performance, customer-focused innovation and effective execution.

Held on Thursday 19th November at Grosvenor House Dubai, the Awards recognised achievements across 19 categories, spanning brands, agencies, technology providers, platforms and individual talent.

The Awards come as digital commerce expands its economic contribution. Research released in September 2026 by EZDubai Logistics Hub and Euromonitor International valued the UAE's eCommerce market at AED 42.2 billion in 2025, representing 15.7% of retail sales, with growth forecast to AED 67.2 billion by 2030.

The programme provides a regional benchmark for commercial impact and measurable innovation, assessing entries against category-specific criteria and supporting evidence.

This year's winners, announced on the night included Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Versuni, Publicis, Rainbow Milk and Yango Ads.

Sachinn J Laala, CEO, Liquid Havas Market, said:“What an incredible evening for the industry! It was a privilege to be part of the inaugural Future of Commerce Awards, celebrating a channel that has come such a long way, but whose people and achievements don't always receive the recognition they deserve. The awards were exceptionally well organised, thoughtfully judged and a true reflection of the talent driving our industry forward. At Liquid Havas, we were proud to sponsor and support an initiative that not only recognises excellence but also inspires the industry to keep innovating, challenging conventions and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in commerce.”

Independent judges included senior professionals from Criteo, Publicis, Flywheel, PiWheel, Amazon Ads, Fine Hygienic Holdings and NielsenIQ.

Bashar Al Mousa, E-Commerce Leader, Fine Hygienic Holdings, said:“Five years ago, e-commerce in this region was an experiment. Today it is where brands are won and lost. The winners of this year's Future of eCommerce Awards are not just doing digital. They are rewriting how commerce works in the Middle East, with real results to show for it. Dan and Stratos Pulse have built the stage this industry deserves, and the bar has never been higher.”