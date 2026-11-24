Five European Leaders Oppose USD1.9T EU Budget Plan
(MENAFN) Leaders from Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria have opposed the European Union’s proposed €1.78 trillion ($1.9 trillion) budget for 2028-2034, demanding substantial revisions following talks in Bratislava.
The updated proposal, unveiled Saturday by European Council President Antonio Costa, предусматриes a 10% reduction in planned expenditure while preserving a dedicated reserve of up to €100 billion for Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for greater EU investment in security, citing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Polish broadcaster TVP World on Monday.
“I will never accept a budget which will result in higher energy prices and lower security of countries on NATO's eastern flank,” Tusk said.
He also stressed the importance of continued financial assistance to Kyiv, urging neighboring countries to maintain their support. His comments followed an incident in which three Russian cruise missiles landed in southeastern Poland during a major assault on Ukraine, an episode Warsaw characterized as a deliberate provocation by Moscow.
Ukraine Aid Deepens EU Budget Disagreements
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico described the proposed budget as “unacceptable” on behalf of the four Visegrad countries. He rejected additional EU-supported military funding for Ukraine and said Slovakia would not participate in a proposed €45 billion loan to Kyiv.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar expressed solidarity with Ukraine but opposed including compulsory financial assistance to Kyiv in the EU's seven-year spending framework.
Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis criticized plans to use proceeds from the bloc's emissions trading system to fund the budget.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also challenged the proposal, describing it as “overly optimistic, too expensive and unrealistic.”
EU leaders are scheduled to examine the disputed financial framework at a special summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Its adoption requires unanimous approval from all member states.
The updated proposal, unveiled Saturday by European Council President Antonio Costa, предусматриes a 10% reduction in planned expenditure while preserving a dedicated reserve of up to €100 billion for Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for greater EU investment in security, citing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Polish broadcaster TVP World on Monday.
“I will never accept a budget which will result in higher energy prices and lower security of countries on NATO's eastern flank,” Tusk said.
He also stressed the importance of continued financial assistance to Kyiv, urging neighboring countries to maintain their support. His comments followed an incident in which three Russian cruise missiles landed in southeastern Poland during a major assault on Ukraine, an episode Warsaw characterized as a deliberate provocation by Moscow.
Ukraine Aid Deepens EU Budget Disagreements
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico described the proposed budget as “unacceptable” on behalf of the four Visegrad countries. He rejected additional EU-supported military funding for Ukraine and said Slovakia would not participate in a proposed €45 billion loan to Kyiv.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar expressed solidarity with Ukraine but opposed including compulsory financial assistance to Kyiv in the EU's seven-year spending framework.
Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis criticized plans to use proceeds from the bloc's emissions trading system to fund the budget.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also challenged the proposal, describing it as “overly optimistic, too expensive and unrealistic.”
EU leaders are scheduled to examine the disputed financial framework at a special summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Its adoption requires unanimous approval from all member states.
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