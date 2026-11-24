Australia, Singapore Raise Alarm Over Escalating Violence in Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong voiced "deep concern" over worsening conditions in the occupied West Bank, particularly the growing violence committed by Israeli settlers, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.
The two leaders addressed the issue during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Canberra, reaffirming their backing for a two-state solution as the only sustainable means of ensuring lasting peace, security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians.
"They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the statement said.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks against Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers during this period. More than 26,000 others have also been detained.
Albanese and Wong further urged the "swift implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, consistent with the relevant UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions."
Addressing maritime security amid the ongoing US war with Iran, the two prime ministers also stressed the importance of maintaining "safe, secure and unimpeded" navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Beyond Middle Eastern developments, the leaders highlighted their shared interest in promoting peace, stability, economic growth and resilience across Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
They also reiterated their commitment to strengthening an inclusive, effective and rules-based international system, emphasizing respect for international law, the UN Charter, open trade, diplomatic dialogue, transparency and peaceful solutions to disputes.
Additionally, Albanese and Wong pledged to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence as part of efforts to reinforce the comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries.
They "recognized the transformative opportunities that AI presents to improve lives, support and create employment, increase productivity and advance research and innovation."
The two leaders addressed the issue during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Canberra, reaffirming their backing for a two-state solution as the only sustainable means of ensuring lasting peace, security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians.
"They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the statement said.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks against Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 13,750 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers during this period. More than 26,000 others have also been detained.
Albanese and Wong further urged the "swift implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, consistent with the relevant UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions."
Addressing maritime security amid the ongoing US war with Iran, the two prime ministers also stressed the importance of maintaining "safe, secure and unimpeded" navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Beyond Middle Eastern developments, the leaders highlighted their shared interest in promoting peace, stability, economic growth and resilience across Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
They also reiterated their commitment to strengthening an inclusive, effective and rules-based international system, emphasizing respect for international law, the UN Charter, open trade, diplomatic dialogue, transparency and peaceful solutions to disputes.
Additionally, Albanese and Wong pledged to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence as part of efforts to reinforce the comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries.
They "recognized the transformative opportunities that AI presents to improve lives, support and create employment, increase productivity and advance research and innovation."
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