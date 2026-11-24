Serbia Arrests Teenage Suspect After School Shooting Leaves Two Injured
(MENAFN) Two people were wounded in a shooting at a secondary school in central Serbia on Tuesday, prompting police to arrest a 17-year-old student suspected of carrying out the attack.
The incident took place at approximately 8 am local time (0700 GMT) inside the entrance hall of the First Technical School in Kragujevac, around 140 kilometers south of Belgrade.
Serbia's Interior Ministry said the teenager allegedly opened fire using a small-caliber rifle.
One victim reportedly suffered a gunshot injury, while another was hurt by fragments of shattered glass, according to the ministry.
Police officers quickly arrived at the school and detained the suspected shooter.
Local media reports indicated that the weapon malfunctioned after being fired, creating an opportunity for officers to intervene and arrest the teenager.
Preliminary information suggested that both victims were school employees. Neither was believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, although authorities have yet to provide further details about their medical condition.
The reason behind the shooting remains unclear, as police continue investigating the incident to determine how it unfolded and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.
The incident took place at approximately 8 am local time (0700 GMT) inside the entrance hall of the First Technical School in Kragujevac, around 140 kilometers south of Belgrade.
Serbia's Interior Ministry said the teenager allegedly opened fire using a small-caliber rifle.
One victim reportedly suffered a gunshot injury, while another was hurt by fragments of shattered glass, according to the ministry.
Police officers quickly arrived at the school and detained the suspected shooter.
Local media reports indicated that the weapon malfunctioned after being fired, creating an opportunity for officers to intervene and arrest the teenager.
Preliminary information suggested that both victims were school employees. Neither was believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, although authorities have yet to provide further details about their medical condition.
The reason behind the shooting remains unclear, as police continue investigating the incident to determine how it unfolded and establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.
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