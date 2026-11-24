Ancient Mexican Ball Game Captivates Visitors at Saudi Ethnos port Festival
(MENAFN) A traditional Mexican sport dating back 3,500 years has attracted widespread attention at the Ethnosport Culture Festival in Saudi Arabia, introducing international visitors to the country's Indigenous sporting heritage.
The event, held in Riyadh for the first time outside Türkiye, featured P’urepecha Ball, an ancient game believed to have originated around 1500 BC.
The sport is played on a field measuring approximately 120 meters in length and between 6 and 8 meters in width, with teams consisting of six to eight players. Participants use wooden sticks with curved ends, resembling hockey sticks, to strike the ball.
Originating among Indigenous communities in the territory now known as Mexico's Michoacan state, P’urepecha Ball is part of the hockey family and represents a longstanding element of the region's cultural heritage.
Manuel Sanchez, captain of the P’urepecha Ball team, described the opportunity to participate in the festival and represent Mexican culture thousands of kilometers from home as a deeply meaningful experience.
“Thanks to the Ethnosport Culture Festival, we are gaining recognition beyond our country’s borders. We are showing that preserving our culture is valuable not only in Mexico but also around the world,” he said.
Sanchez explained that the sport emerged in Michoacan and was preserved across generations through the oral traditions of Indigenous communities. It is also widely known by its traditional name, “Uarhukua Ch’anakua.”
He added that some of the earliest archaeological evidence of the game was found in Michoacan's Cerro de los Penoles area. The discoveries feature illustrations of individuals holding playing sticks, alongside depictions of spectators observing the competition.
The event, held in Riyadh for the first time outside Türkiye, featured P’urepecha Ball, an ancient game believed to have originated around 1500 BC.
The sport is played on a field measuring approximately 120 meters in length and between 6 and 8 meters in width, with teams consisting of six to eight players. Participants use wooden sticks with curved ends, resembling hockey sticks, to strike the ball.
Originating among Indigenous communities in the territory now known as Mexico's Michoacan state, P’urepecha Ball is part of the hockey family and represents a longstanding element of the region's cultural heritage.
Manuel Sanchez, captain of the P’urepecha Ball team, described the opportunity to participate in the festival and represent Mexican culture thousands of kilometers from home as a deeply meaningful experience.
“Thanks to the Ethnosport Culture Festival, we are gaining recognition beyond our country’s borders. We are showing that preserving our culture is valuable not only in Mexico but also around the world,” he said.
Sanchez explained that the sport emerged in Michoacan and was preserved across generations through the oral traditions of Indigenous communities. It is also widely known by its traditional name, “Uarhukua Ch’anakua.”
He added that some of the earliest archaeological evidence of the game was found in Michoacan's Cerro de los Penoles area. The discoveries feature illustrations of individuals holding playing sticks, alongside depictions of spectators observing the competition.
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