Japan Rejects Observer Role at UN Nuclear Ban Treaty Review
(MENAFN) Japan will not participate as an observer in the first review conference of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced Tuesday.
The five-day gathering is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 at UN headquarters in New York, with South Africa presiding. Discussions will focus on evaluating the treaty's implementation and examining efforts to advance global nuclear disarmament.
The agreement was adopted in 2017 and entered into force in January 2021. It bans the development, testing, production, possession and use of nuclear weapons, as well as threats to employ them.
Despite being the only country to experience atomic bombings during wartime, Japan has not signed or ratified the agreement. Tokyo argues that the US nuclear deterrent remains a fundamental component of its national security while supporting practical disarmament initiatives that involve both nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states.
The announcement comes as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly considers revisiting Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which were introduced in 1967.
Takaichi is expected to maintain the restrictions on developing and possessing nuclear weapons but may reconsider the third principle, which prohibits their introduction into Japanese territory, according to previous reports citing government sources.
Beijing has voiced "serious concern" over the potential change in Japan's nuclear policy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday that unclear remarks by the Takaichi administration regarding the principles, combined with comments from Japanese officials about potentially acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, were sending a "dangerous signal to the international community."
The five-day gathering is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 at UN headquarters in New York, with South Africa presiding. Discussions will focus on evaluating the treaty's implementation and examining efforts to advance global nuclear disarmament.
The agreement was adopted in 2017 and entered into force in January 2021. It bans the development, testing, production, possession and use of nuclear weapons, as well as threats to employ them.
Despite being the only country to experience atomic bombings during wartime, Japan has not signed or ratified the agreement. Tokyo argues that the US nuclear deterrent remains a fundamental component of its national security while supporting practical disarmament initiatives that involve both nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states.
The announcement comes as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly considers revisiting Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which were introduced in 1967.
Takaichi is expected to maintain the restrictions on developing and possessing nuclear weapons but may reconsider the third principle, which prohibits their introduction into Japanese territory, according to previous reports citing government sources.
Beijing has voiced "serious concern" over the potential change in Japan's nuclear policy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday that unclear remarks by the Takaichi administration regarding the principles, combined with comments from Japanese officials about potentially acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, were sending a "dangerous signal to the international community."
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