Iraq PM Fires Top Security Officials Amid Oil-Smuggling Scandal
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has removed the head of the Border Ports Authority and several senior security officials in Kirkuk following allegations of oil smuggling, his media office announced Tuesday.
The dismissals also targeted Kirkuk's operations commander and police chief, who were accused of failing to adequately monitor and address oil-smuggling activities, according to the statement.
Among those relieved of their duties were the commander of the 1st Energy Police Brigade, his deputy, the brigade's intelligence director and the official overseeing its checkpoints division.
In a further move, Al-Zaidi suspended the director of the North Oil Company and his deputies pending an investigation by the Federal Commission of Integrity.
The company's former director has also been referred for investigation as authorities pursue the alleged oil-smuggling operations.
The dismissals also targeted Kirkuk's operations commander and police chief, who were accused of failing to adequately monitor and address oil-smuggling activities, according to the statement.
Among those relieved of their duties were the commander of the 1st Energy Police Brigade, his deputy, the brigade's intelligence director and the official overseeing its checkpoints division.
In a further move, Al-Zaidi suspended the director of the North Oil Company and his deputies pending an investigation by the Federal Commission of Integrity.
The company's former director has also been referred for investigation as authorities pursue the alleged oil-smuggling operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment