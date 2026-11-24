Dubai recorded around 9.7 million international visitors in the first ten months of this year despite a dip in March following the regional war, with summer months rebounding and travel recovering, said a Dubai official.

October was the strongest month since February, which alone brought 1.15 million international visitors, said Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Speaking at the second edition of the Dubai Stakeholders City Briefing, Kazim said the largest percentage came from Western Europe, accounting for 19 per cent of all visitors in the same period, from January to October 2026.

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Both the GCC and South Asia accounted for 17 per cent, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe 14 per cent, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) 10 per cent, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia 8 per cent, and the Americas 7 per cent.

Africa accounted for 6 per cent of total international visitors while Australasia only 2 per cent.

Occupancy rate in the hospitality sector was up 35 per cent from March until the end of October, with hotel rooms reaching 151,000 and occupied room nights topping 28 million since January.

The emirate also welcomed 259,000 new residents who now call it home, with the second quarter seeing the most number of newcomers at 86,597 new residents. Total population now stands at 4.84 million, according to Digital Dubai.

In the first half of this year, Dubai's gross domestic product reached Dh473 million as the emirate's highly diversified base allowed it to curb the impact of the regional war. While the tourism and hospitality sectors faced challenges, Dubai's financial, construction, and social work activities aided in the GDP growth.

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