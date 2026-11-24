A video game that appears to be a harmless car race could expose children to graphic violence or explicit adult content, prompting a UAE child safety organisation to urge parents to look beyond age ratings when choosing games and digital entertainment.

The Child Safety Organisation, an affiliate of the Sharjah Council for Family and Community Affairs, has called on parents and caregivers to examine what children are actually exposed to while gaming, rather than relying solely on the age labels displayed on games.

The organisation said parents should ask three key questions before letting children play a game: Does it respect their cultural identity? What kind of behaviour does it encourage? And are they emotionally mature enough to understand and process what they may encounter?

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A child, for instance, may become interested in a game after watching a short clip of a car race, without realising that other parts of the same game contain graphic violence or explicit adult material.

Parents are therefore encouraged to read content descriptions before purchasing or downloading games and to understand what children are expected to do as players, including the decisions they make and the behaviour the game rewards.

The organisation highlighted three areas families should consider when assessing whether digital content suits their children.

Cultural appropriateness involves checking whether a game or video respects the customs, traditions and cultural identity children are growing up with.

Ethical appropriateness focuses on the values and behaviour promoted through the content, including how players are encouraged to treat others and whether harmful actions are rewarded.

Psychological appropriateness requires parents to consider whether children are emotionally prepared to deal with frightening or distressing scenes and understand the feelings these experiences may trigger.

The guidance also applies to livestreams and videos children watch or share through group chats, where parents may not always know what content they are being exposed to.

Rather than attempting to monitor every video or online interaction, the organisation encouraged parents to have open conversations with their children about what they watch and explain why certain content may be unsuitable.

For example, when children discuss an action a player takes in a game, parents can ask how the same behaviour might affect someone in real life.

These conversations can help children develop independent judgment, express their opinions and become more confident in deciding whether to watch or share content circulated among their friends.

The organisation also called on digital platform operators to review the games and videos recommended through children's accounts and ensure they are appropriate for the users' ages.

Retailers, meanwhile, were urged to display age ratings and content descriptions clearly, helping parents understand what a game contains before making a purchase or downloading it.

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