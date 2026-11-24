MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump ordered the Army on Monday to hold off on its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, saying it should be up to the courts and the state's governor-elect to decide whether to allow the detonation.

Hours later, the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals gave judicial clearance for the detonation plan, lifting a stay the court issued Thursday temporarily freezing an Environmental Protection Agency permit for the demolition.

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But the immediate status of the plan remained unclear.

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The Army stirred a public outcry last week when details surfaced of its plan to detonate 68 storage drums, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms), of degraded lead azide, an explosive chemical used in military munitions, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

Environmental groups challenging the Army's disposal plan in court have raised public safety concerns over the likelihood that the explosion would release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site.

The EPA has countered that a managed detonation would be far less risky than an uncontrolled, spontaneous explosion of the dangerously unstable material, a scenario the agency said was growing more likely as the weather turns colder in Iowa. According to the EPA, any attempt to relocate the storage drums would likewise risk a spontaneous explosion.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said he believed "the proper course" was for the Army to proceed with the controlled detonation. But the Republican president added that he has "ordered the military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward."

He also said Iowa's Democratic governor-elect, Rob Sand, should approve any such decision. Sand does not take office until January, so he lacks authority to act until then.

'No good options exist'

Sand posted a statement on X kicking the issue back to Trump, saying, "The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks."

The governor-elect wrote on Sunday that "no good options exist" and called for "transparency over how we got here."

The current governor, Republican Kim Reynolds, on Sunday said she had activated Iowa's emergency operations centre to better coordinate between state and federal agencies, including the Army, EPA and US Department of Agriculture.

“While the detonation is a federal operation, it's important for the state to be engaged in the preparation process so we can support the work of our federal partners in responding to the needs of Iowans,” Reynolds said.“Protecting the health and safety of our people and communities is our highest priority.”

Trump's statement appeared to reverse the government's position on Saturday, when its lawyers told the court the Army planned to proceed under an emergency exemption to federal environmental laws.

Although Monday's ruling removed the final legal obstacle, it remained unclear whether the Army would move forward after Trump said the governor-elect should also agree.

Trump wrote that if the Army did not proceed and an accident later occurred, Sand would bear responsibility.

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