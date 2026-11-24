MENAFN - Khaleej Times) China will launch its Shenzhou-24 spaceship on Wednesday at 8.18am local time (4.18am UAE time) with a crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board China's space station.

The three-person flight crew consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of bilateral cooperation under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The crew is in good condition and launch preparations are complete, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday.

China's Shenzhou missions have sent trios of Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong station for six-month stays since 2021; Ali is scheduled for a short-term visit before returning with two of the outgoing Shenzhou-23 crew.

Zhu Yangzhu from the Shenzhou-23 crew will be staying in space for a year-long mission, authorities said.

The launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the United States, which alleges that Beijing plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resources - claims Beijing has strongly rejected.

Shenzhou-24, launching aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, is the 41st flight mission of China's crewed space program and will complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-23 crew, authorities said.

In orbit, the crew will carry out space science experiments alongside planned station research.

Suspected debris strike delays Chinese spaceship's return Meet the four astronauts set to embark on Artemis 2 Moon mission China to send youngest astronaut, mice on space mission this week

ALSO READ