MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bangladesh's fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday she wants to return to the country on December 16, with Dhaka warning she could only come home in handcuffs.

Hasina, 79, has vowed repeatedly to return from India in December, despite being sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over a deadly crackdown during the 2024 uprising that ousted her.

Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

She has insisted on going back to Bangladesh despite Dhaka authorities saying she would be hanged if she returned, and that she had no further legal recourse after missing the deadline to appeal against her conviction.

"She has... indicated that her return will be on Bangladesh's Victory Day on December 16," Hasina's spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali told AFP on Tuesday.

Victory Day is a national holiday marking the 1971 surrender of Pakistani forces, which paved the way for Bangladesh's independence.

Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, then became Bangladesh's founding president.

Hasina fled to India as crowds stormed her palace in August 2024, with the ousted leader now asking Dhaka to arrange an aeroplane to bring her home, Ali said.

"She now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," he said, adding that it was "the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16".

Dhaka has sought her extradition from India, which says the request is under legal review.

"Sheikh Hasina's desire to return to the country on December 16, and the reality of the situation are not the same," Humaiun Kobir, Dhaka's junior foreign minister, told reporters on Tuesday.

"If she were to return, she can only come as a prisoner in handcuffs," he said.

Hasina's lawyers had applied for a Bangladeshi passport and national identity card through the country's high commission in New Delhi, she said.

Many Bangladeshis want to see Hasina hanged, while others fear her return could galvanise her supporters and trigger a fresh confrontation between rival camps.

Kobir accused Hasina's loyalists from her Awami League party -- whose activities have been banned -- of being behind a spate of petrol bomb attacks.

"The attacks have failed to intimidate people," he said.

At least four people have been killed in political violence since mid-November, including three party activists and a bus worker who died when his vehicle was torched, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

Hundreds of additional paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh forces have been deployed nationwide, government statements said. - AFP