MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor-politician Hema Malini has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary, saying her grief remains as intense as ever and describing his absence as an“irreparable loss”.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Hema reflected on the year that has passed since Dharmendra's death, remembering him as much more than her life partner.

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She described the legendary actor as her "friend, philosopher and guide", adding that he was the backbone of her life and her "very existence".

Malini admitted that life continues to feel empty without Dharmendra, recalling his warmth, humility and generous nature. Despite achieving remarkable success in the film industry, she said he remained deeply connected to his roots.

She wrote that he was "such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots".

She also remembered his innate goodness, saying it touched everyone who knew him and reflected the love he shared throughout his life.

In her tribute, Malini also reflected on the philosophical understanding of life and death. But she acknowledged that understanding the concept does little to ease the pain of losing someone so close.

Malini also expressed gratitude to the millions of fans who have continued to remember Dharmendra and share their affection for the veteran actor.

“Thank you all once again,” she wrote.

The post was accompanied by four photographs of the couple together.

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol, died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Widely celebrated as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic actors, he enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and appeared in over 300 films.

Known popularly as Bollywood's He-Man, his memorable performances included Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were among Hindi cinema's most celebrated on-screen pairs, appearing together in several popular films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani and Dream Girl.

The couple married on May 2, 1980, and had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

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