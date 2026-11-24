MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Bengali disco song released more than four decades ago has found a new audience after being featured in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), leaving its singer Rupa Biswas Sen overwhelmed by the unexpected recognition.

Her 1982 track Aaj Shanibar is among the songs featured on Worldwide FM, one of the radio stations players can listen to while exploring the game.

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In an interview with Variety India, the 71-year-old singer shared her reaction to discovering that her music had reached a younger generation through the popular video game.

"I am extremely overwhelmed. Music has no language," she told the publication.

Rupa also expressed her surprise at seeing younger listeners enjoying a song she recorded more than 40 years ago, particularly after the album received little recognition when it was first released.

The song originally appeared in her 1982 album Disco Jazz, which included three tracks: Aaj Shanibar, Moja Bhari Moja and Ei Morshume.

The album was created after Rupa met musicians Ashish Khan and Pranesh Khan during a performance in Canada in the early 1980s.

The collaboration combined Bengali vocals with disco, jazz and funk influences, creating a sound that differed from much of the Bengali music popular at the time.

However, the album did not achieve the success Rupa had hoped for.

She eventually stored the record away, and it remained largely forgotten until her son discovered it while cleaning their family home for Durga Puja.

The record later attracted interest from music collectors and listeners online, years before its inclusion in GTA 6.

Rupa explained that the record company holding the licensing rights to her music had submitted Aaj Shanibar for consideration in the game.

She also revealed that she had not known about the song's inclusion until her son Debayan and daughter-in-law Soumita contacted her with the news.

The unexpected recognition has introduced her music to another generation, with players discovering the track through the game's radio station.

Released on November 19, GTA 6 features an extensive collection of music across its in-game radio stations, including international tracks from different genres and decades.

At 71, Rupa continues to sing, having drawn inspiration throughout her career from Indian musicians, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey and Arati Mukherjee.

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