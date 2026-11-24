MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman revealed that Omanis accounted for 72.41 percent of employees in technical, specialized and leadership positions related to technical professions across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the Omanization rate in the activities of the telecommunications and information technology sector stood at approximately 46.36 percent as of mid-2026.

In the same context, the“Makeen” initiative contributed to qualifying more than 11,000 Omani nationals between 2021 and 2025, helping to supply the labour market with qualified digital talent and meet the sector's demand for specialized national competencies.

Total domestic and foreign investments in the telecommunications and information technology sector have reached approximately OMR1.33bn since 2021. These investments have covered projects in artificial intelligence, space, advanced technologies, semiconductors, data centers and cryptocurrency mining. Meanwhile, the digital economy's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) stood at approximately 9 percent.

Digital transformation efforts have also seen an expansion in e-government services. The Unified Government Services Portal has made 116 digital services available and received approximately 1.64 million service requests since its launch in February 2025 through October 2026, recording a satisfaction rate of 94 percent. These efforts enhance ease of access to services and improve the efficiency of government performance.