MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company has unveiled new construction and occupancy updates for two of its flagship Lusail City communities, Huzoom Lusail and The Seef. Over 800 villas are presently under construction by both private owners and real estate developers at Huzoom Lusail, while occupancy at The Seef has surpassed 150 residential units.

Speaking at a media tour yesterday, company executives emphasised that the rapid progress across both sites underscores Lusail's growing draw for investors and prospective homeowners. They reaffirmed the company's commitment to building cohesive communities that prioritise resident wellness and adapt to changing lifestyle demands.

“Drawing on an extensive track record across diverse commercial and residential ventures, we remain dedicated to superior craftsmanship and completing projects on or ahead of schedule,” a spokesperson told The Peninsula.“Huzoom holds tremendous promise due to its strategic setting, well-conceived layout, and the autonomy it grants buyers to design homes tailored to their lifestyles.”

Company representatives noted that Huzoom is master-planned to ensure comfortable living through customisable villas and plots, whereas The Seef delivers upscale, move-in-ready coastal homes in Downtown Lusail that blend modern aesthetics with recreational facilities and proximity to major city landmarks.

Commenting on their involvement, a representative from Al Madad Construction Company stated,“Working alongside Qatari Diar, we are rolling out our 56 plots across multiple stages, each featuring unique architectural concepts and configurations.” The official further mentioned that resident input is actively being integrated into upcoming stages to align with community expectations.

A view of villas at Huzoom Lusail. Pic: Salim Matramkot

Executives affirmed that both destinations feature freehold ownership alongside adaptable financing structures, enabling eligible buyers to obtain residency in accordance with national laws.

Starting at QR1.8m, the freehold apartments can be financed via local bank mortgages or through direct, zero-interest payment plans extending up to six years for both apartments and townhouses.

Across Huzoom Lusail, the master plan designates 2,883 villa plots ranging in size from 400 to 800 square meters. Buyers may build bespoke homes that adhere to approved municipal design codes, or select from pre-approved architectural templates to expedite construction.

Officials emphasised that core infrastructure for phases one and two is already complete, with phase three slated to wrap up in 2028. Prospective buyers can acquire freehold plots at Huzoom Lusail starting at QR2.1m, utilising a four-year payment structure with a 10 percent upfront deposit.

Positioned on the Downtown Lusail coast, The Seef encompasses 578 upscale residences, spanning apartments, penthouses, and townhouses from 117 to 372 square meters, with scenic views of Qetaifan Islands and the urban skyline.

Officials highlighted that a completed waterfront walkway connects residents to Place Vendôme and the Waldorf Astoria Lusail, while iconic sky bridges link the residential towers, and elevated pools offer expansive city views. On-site facilities also include fitness centers, squash courts, children's play zones, and landscaped community parks.

Together, Huzoom Lusail and The Seef stand as pivotal milestones in Qatari Diar's wider vision for Lusail, introducing distinct residential offerings that elevate the city's appeal among families, businesses, and global investors.

The executives added that this reflect Qatari Diar's broader goal of positioning Lusail as a model for integrated urbanism, moving past isolated real estate projects to harmoniously connect living spaces, commercial centers, civic services, entertainment hubs, and public realms.

Through sustained value creation, the real estate firm continues to cement Lusail's reputation as a leading hub to live, work, and invest, directly supporting Qatar's urban expansion, economic diversification strategy, and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.