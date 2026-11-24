MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged around 75 points or 0.76 percent to close at 9,977.81 points yesterday.

The index concluded Sunday's trading at 9,902.87 points. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 186,099,261 from 106,256,922 on November 22. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR823.332m as a result of implementing 38,159 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 47 companies rose, while the prices of eight companies decreased, and four companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation stood at QR609.003bn compared to QR604.143bn in the previous session.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms, consumer goods and services gained 0.58 percent, 1.51 percent, 0.81 percent, 1.11 percent, 0.98 percent and 0.04 percent respectively. Meanwhile the insurance sector declined by 0.14 percent.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.76 percent to 24,656.42, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.74 percent to 2,134.51 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.66 percent to 825.27 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.73 percent to 3,970.65 points

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were National Cement Company, The Investors, Inma, Ahli Bank, and Beema rising by 5 percent, 3.8 percent, 3.3 percent, 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the General Insurance, Gulf Warehousing Company, Baladna, Al Meera and Doha Bank were the top losers, declining 5.2 percent, 2 percent, 1.9 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index concluded the last week's trading with a gain of 0.34 percent, adding 34.410 points to its tally from the previous week's close and reaching the 10,062-point mark. The insurance sector posted the highest gains at 1.61 percent.

The QSE delivered a positive performance despite the selling pressure seen during the week's trading.

This occurred amid a climate of caution and anticipation among investors, coinciding with the approaching implementation of changes resulting from the MSCI index review, scheduled for the end of November, and the potential shifts in investor positions and foreign liquidity flows that may accompany them.

The strong performance reflected positive investor sentiment, with buying interest extending across most major sectors.

The rise in trading volume and the number of advancing stocks indicated broader participation in the market during the session.g