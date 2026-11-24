MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the country's investment promotion agency, and Builders VC, an early-stage venture capital firm backed by Qatar Investment Authority's Fund of Funds, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating the entry and growth of innovative technology companies in Qatar. The agreement establishes a structured, multi-faceted framework to connect Builders VC's global portfolio companies with commercial, regulatory and institutional opportunities across Qatar.

Through this partnership, Invest Qatar will provide end-to-end support to Builders VC and its portfolio companies, including guidance on Qatar's business and regulatory environment, market entry options and business establishment. It will also organise fact-finding visits, facilitate engagements with relevant ministries and government entities and provide investor aftercare services to help founders integrate into Qatar's ecosystem and scale their operations.

In parallel, Builders VC will promote Qatar across its global ecosystem, facilitate founder introductions and refer interested portfolio companies directly to Invest Qatar. Builders VC and Invest Qatar will also collaborate to help portfolio companies already operating in Qatar grow their local networks, connecting them to potential business partners in the country. Builders VC and its portfolio companies will also share ongoing insights on their operating experience in Qatar, enabling Invest Qatar to provide targeted support and further enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

Beyond portfolio engagement, Invest Qatar and Builders VC will collaborate on joint initiatives designed to strengthen knowledge exchange and expand networks across relevant industries. These include best-practice sessions as well as joint seminars, workshops and conferences.

Dr. Hamad Rashid Al-Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer, Invest Qatar, said“Our partnership with Builders VC opens a direct channel between Qatar and a portfolio of fast-growing companies that are reshaping some of the world's most essential industries. Qatar offers these businesses a stable and well-connected base, a supportive regulatory environment and access to regional and international markets. We look forward to working with Builders VC to help its companies establish and scale their operations in Qatar, contributing to a more diversified and innovation-driven economy.”

Tarik Sultan, Partner and Head of MENA, Builders VC, said:“Qatar is becoming a meaningful growth market for our portfolio. Since opening our Doha office, we've introduced 16 portfolio companies, with a combined valuation of more than $25bn, to opportunities in the country; several are now exploring local operations. This partnership with Invest Qatar gives founders a clearer path from market interest to execution, connecting them with the institutions, commercial partners, and local expertise to build in Qatar and reach markets beyond it.”

Builders VC was one of the first venture capital firms to join the Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) Fund of Funds program, and in 2025 opened an office in Doha, its first in the Middle East and North Africa. Launched in 2024 and expanded to a total commitment of $3bn earlier this year, the Fund of Funds programme is bringing leading international venture capital firms to Qatar, widening access to funding for local and regional startups, and connecting Qatar's startup ecosystem with global capital and expertise.