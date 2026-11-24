MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatar Chamber delegation, led by Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), alongside Secretary-General Ebrahim Shahbeck, participated recently in a seminar organised by the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry titled“The New Arbitration Law: Legislative Reality and Future Aspirations.”

Bringing together officials, legal experts, and arbitration specialists, the seminar examined recent developments in Kuwait's arbitration legislation and their impact on the business and investment environment.

On the sidelines of the event, Kuwait's Fatwa and Legislation Department at the Council of Ministers honoured Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali in recognition of his contributions to arbitration and dispute resolution, as well as his role in strengthening bilateral legal cooperation.

The accolade underscores the high regard for Qatari legal expertise and the strong institutional ties between the two brotherly nations.

On the sidelines of the event, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali was honoured by the Fatwa and Legislation Department at the Council of Ministers of Kuwait in recognition of his contributions to arbitration and dispute resolution, and his role in strengthening legal cooperation and exchanging expertise between institutions in the two brotherly countries. The honour reflects the appreciation of Qatari legal expertise and the strong institutional relations between the two sides.

Moderated by Dr. Sheikh Thani, the seminar examined Decree-Law No. (120) of 2026 on arbitration, focusing on provisions designed to modernise dispute resolution and enhance procedural efficiency.

Addressing the seminar, Sheikh Thani affirmed that the new law strengthens Kuwait's legislative environment, boosts investor confidence, and enhances economic competitiveness.

Emphasising the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Qatar and Kuwait, he called for closer cooperation among GCC arbitration institutions to exchange expertise and support cross-border trade and investment.

He also highlighted international arbitration's vital role in the global economy, calling for impartial, efficient frameworks and the adoption of modern technologies that preserve confidentiality and transparency.

The seminar examined key provisions of the new law, including the autonomy of the arbitration clause, procedural timeframes, applicable law, the independence of arbitral tribunals, and their implications for commercial and investment disputes

The participation of Qatar Chamber and QICCA underscores their commitment to regional legal integration and fostering an investment-friendly business climate across the GCC.