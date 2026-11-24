Kyrgyzstan Carries Out Major Overhaul Of 55 Km Toktogulbesh-Tash Road
The road is classified as Category III–IV, with a roadbed width of 8–10 meters and an asphalt pavement width of 7 meters. Around 100 culverts have also been installed as part of the project.
Earthworks to prepare the road base for asphalt paving are 70% complete. However, construction has been temporarily suspended due to falling temperatures and is scheduled to resume in spring 2027.
Funding for the major overhaul was allocated from the President's Stabilization Fund with the support of President Sadyr Japarov. The ministry continues to monitor the project's progress.
The overhaul began in March 2026. Before the upgrade, only isolated sections of the route had hard surfacing, while most of the road remained difficult to pass.
The Ministry of Transport and Communications initially planned to repair 53 kilometers of the road, but the project was expanded to 55 kilometers during the construction season.
The route connects the Toktogul area with the Besh-Tash gorge and the Talas region. Its upgrade is intended to improve regional transport connectivity, ease travel through mountainous terrain, and support local communities and domestic tourism.
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