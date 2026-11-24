MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan needs to expand the functionality of its national Aitu messaging platform and strengthen cybersecurity across telecommunications networks, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

According to the press service of the country's government, he made the remarks during a government meeting focused on developing the national digital ecosystem and ensuring the reliability of telecommunications infrastructure.

Bektenov called for accelerating Aitu's development and expanding its use in the daily operations of government institutions. He said Kazakhstan should move towards a comprehensive digital model in which the national platform serves purposes beyond messaging.

“Aitu is not just a messenger. We must create a national ecosystem and step up this work. Civil servants in particular should use Aitu every day, and official information should be sent only through this national messenger,” Bektenov said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported that around 7 million users are registered on Aitu, with approximately 350,000 people using the service daily. Mobile internet traffic generated by the messenger is not charged to subscribers.

The platform also incorporates the eGov GPT service and provides access to 55 government services. Integration is expected to expand to cover 75–80% of the services available through the eGov system by the end of this year.

Madiyev added that government agencies and the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund already use Aitu Workspace in their daily operations.

Bektenov also stressed the importance of protecting telecommunications infrastructure against cyber threats and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity as digitalization advances.

“As digitalization advances, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly pressing issue. Protecting data is very important. Pay attention to this matter,” the prime minister said.

Madiyev said telecommunications operators monitor their network infrastructure around the clock, address vulnerabilities, use protection mechanisms against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and create backup copies of data.

“Operators have also established backup data transmission channels and power supply sources to maintain connectivity during disruptions. In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, they coordinate with relevant authorities to protect infrastructure and restore its operation,” he said.