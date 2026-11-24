MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerfloat Processing LLC, a resident of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Industrial Park, plans to invest 18 million manat ($10.6 million) in a project to process flat glass, including its tempering and lamination, and assemble it into insulating glass units (IGUs), the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy reported.

The project will involve the processing of 1.59 million square meters of flat glass through tempering and lamination, as well as its assembly into IGUs.

Established by a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 21, 2011, the Sumgayit Industrial Park aims to create favorable conditions for competitive industrial production based on innovative and high technologies, support entrepreneurship, promote the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and increase employment in industry.

The industrial park currently covers 640 hectares and is the largest of its kind in the South Caucasus. It has 46 registered residents, who have invested more than 5.6 billion manat ($3.29 billion) in the park to date and created over 6,400 jobs.