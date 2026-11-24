Azerbaijan's Azerfloat Plans $10.6M Investment In Sumgayit Glass Project
The project will involve the processing of 1.59 million square meters of flat glass through tempering and lamination, as well as its assembly into IGUs.
Established by a decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 21, 2011, the Sumgayit Industrial Park aims to create favorable conditions for competitive industrial production based on innovative and high technologies, support entrepreneurship, promote the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and increase employment in industry.
The industrial park currently covers 640 hectares and is the largest of its kind in the South Caucasus. It has 46 registered residents, who have invested more than 5.6 billion manat ($3.29 billion) in the park to date and created over 6,400 jobs.
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