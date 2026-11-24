MENAFN - Pressat) New Executive Board appointment will lead the next phase of the Infinigate digital transformation, further developing its digital platform and services to help channel partners capture emerging growth opportunities.

24 November 2026 – The Infinigate Group, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD), announced the appointment of Tom O'Reilly as Chief Transformation Officer (CTrO) across the Infinigate Group and as a member of its Executive Board. Tom will lead Infinigate 's transformation agenda, with a particular focus on accelerating the development of its pan-European digital platform and optimising its structure and processes, as part of the company strategy.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the technology industry. Economic uncertainty, shifting geopolitical dynamics and sustained pressure on budgets are compelling organisations to do more with less, while the rapid adoption of AI and cloud technologies, an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape and evolving regulation across Europe are redrawing the market at unprecedented speed. For the channel, this is both a challenge and an opportunity: demand for cybersecurity expertise has never been greater, but the partners who capture it will be those able to adapt the fastest.

Against this backdrop, continued transformation is central to Infinigate's ambition to lead the cybersecurity VAD market. By continuously evolving its digital platform, services and processes, the Group aims to give channel partners greater flexibility and scalability, enabling them to respond faster to new technology trends and capture emerging growth opportunities across their markets.

Marco van Kalleveen, Infinigate Group CEO, said:“Technology and the way it is adopted are changing faster than at any point in our industry's history, and our partners need a distributor that moves at the same pace. Transformation is not a side project for Infinigate; it is central to our channel delivery model. Tom joins us at exactly the right moment to optimise our platform for flexibility and scalability, in readiness for the next growth opportunity, and I am delighted to welcome him to the Executive Board.”

Tom brings more than ten years of experience in senior strategic roles, defining and delivering transformation agendas that drive business excellence for leading organisations, including Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics business.

Tom O'Reilly, Chief Transformation Officer at Infinigate, said:“Infinigate has built a strong position as a leading cybersecurity VAD. My mission is to ensure our organisation, platform and processes are set up for maximum growth. Our digital platform will evolve constantly, to give our partners the flexibility to respond to new technology trends and turn them into opportunities. I am delighted to be joining the Infinigate family at such an exciting time.”



Infinigate orchestrates channel operations across EMEA and ANZ to deliver the security solutions and services that organisations need to operate with confidence in a rapidly changing digital world. Through its digital platform, Infinigate enables its partners to grow and to accelerating the journey towards a secure digital future.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

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Media contact

Orietta Sutherberry, Head of Communications & PR, Infinigate Group

[email protected]

Tel. +44 7741149367