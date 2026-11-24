Berlin, 24 November 2026 – Berlin-based technology company eventfirst is launching its new AI platform of the same name, enabling businesses to plan and organise corporate events with a high degree of automation. Users begin by describing their event in a chat. AI then takes on key planning and organisational tasks that previously required contacting multiple suppliers and manually coordinating workflows.

The platform is designed for employees across event, marketing, HR, procurement and other business functions involved in organising company events. Whether it is a company celebration, conference, meeting or customer event, the AI assists with event concepts, finds suitable venues and suppliers, and coordinates proposals, bookings and attendee management. Last-minute changes to dates or guest numbers can also be handled through the chat. As an all-in-one platform, eventfirst brings the essential steps of event planning together in one place, reducing time-consuming coordination and information loss across disconnected systems. A unified data layer connects information across the different stages of planning, laying the foundation for increasingly automated workflows.

eventfirst already automates around 40% of the work previously handled manually in event planning, based on experience from its own event operations. The company aims to increase this share to as much as 80% over the next twelve months.

From event operations to an AI platform

A recent study by the Events Industry Council and Oxford Economics illustrates the scale of the opportunity: global direct spending on business events reached approximately US$1.3 trillion in 2025 and is projected to rise to US$1.6 trillion by 2028.

eventfirst has already planned and delivered events for companies including Burda, n8n and Arvato. Insights gained from these projects informed the development of its new AI platform. The platform is designed to support both professional event teams and employees for whom event planning is just one of many responsibilities. It combines AI-powered workflows with a global network of venues and event service providers.

“We have experienced first-hand how much time companies spend organising events. With eventfirst, we want to make professional event planning as simple as booking a trip,” says Julian Stiefel, CEO and co-founder of eventfirst.“Artificial intelligence can take over a significant share of the organisational work, leaving more time for what makes events truly valuable: personal connections and shared experiences.”

Experienced founders and prominent investors

eventfirst was founded by Julian Stiefel (CEO), Wolf Kolb (COO), Felix Heidrich (CTO) and Hans Diemath (CGO). Stiefel and Kolb founded accoleo together in 2010; Airbnb acquired the company the following year. Stiefel subsequently worked for Airbnb in Hamburg and San Francisco before co-founding the travel platform Tourlane in 2016, where he served as CEO until 2021. Heidrich previously spent several years at Apple in San Francisco, while Diemath also worked at Tourlane.

The founding team has raised €4.5 million in pre-seed funding to build and develop eventfirst. Investors include venture capital firm General Catalyst, German VC fund BOOOM, and additional business angels and private investors, including GetYourGuide co-founder Johannes Reck.

“Julian and his team have the entrepreneurial experience to reshape a complex market through technology,” says Johannes Reck, co-founder of GetYourGuide and a private investor in eventfirst.“I see significant potential to make corporate event planning simpler, more efficient and accessible to many more companies.”

An international platform with ambitious growth plans

eventfirst already organises corporate events across national borders. With its new AI platform, the company plans to expand further, particularly in German-speaking markets and the UK, with the long-term ambition of becoming one of the world's leading platforms for corporate events.

About eventfirst

eventfirst is an international technology company headquartered in Berlin, specialising in AI-powered corporate event planning and organisation. Its chat-based AI platform supports businesses from event concept development and supplier sourcing to booking coordination and attendee management. eventfirst draws on a global network of venues and event service providers.

Investors include General Catalyst and BOOOM, among others. The company works with leading clients such as BurdaForward, n8n and Arvato.

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