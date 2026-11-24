MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, KTC officially launches its flagship compact gaming monitor – the 25M5 – across major European markets, with an exclusive 20% launch discount for the shopping event. Built for competitive gamers and display enthusiasts, the 24.5-inch model combines premium QD-MiniLED backlighting with quantum dot color enhancement and high-refresh performance in a space-saving design, delivering wider color gamut, more accurate color reproduction and deeper contrast alongside ultra-smooth motion.







The 25M5 is equipped with a Fast IPS panel, featuring a 2560×1440 QHD resolution and a native 260Hz refresh rate. Combined with a 2ms GTG response time when OD overdrive is enabled and a 1ms MPRT, it delivers sharp and smooth motion visuals in high-speed FPS, MOBA and racing games. It also supports Adaptive Sync compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync, effectively eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for responsive, seamless gameplay.

It integrates 1152-zone MiniLED local dimming and carries VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, hitting 1000 nits peak HDR brightness for deep blacks, vivid highlights and minimal blooming across gaming and cinematic content.

Color performance reaches studio-grade standards: 100% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 gamut coverage, factory calibration to ΔE < 2, and 1.07 billion colors for smooth, natural gradients. This makes it ideal for light photo and video editing alongside gaming, perfectly suiting hybrid work-and-play setups. Flicker-free DC dimming and software low blue light filtering reduce eye strain during extended use.

The fully ergonomic stand supports 150mm height adjustment, tilt, swivel and 90° pivot, with a tool-free quick-release design and 100×100mm VESA mount compatibility. Connectivity includes 2× HDMI 2.0 ports, 1× DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5mm audio jack for PCs, consoles and more.

Backed by 31 years of display manufacturing expertise, KTC delivers rigorous quality control and reliable after-sales support.

Exclusive Amazon link(price subject to the checkout page):



Exclusive 20% off code: 25M50020



Germany: Get it for €287.99 on Amazon

France: Get it for €303.99 on Amazon Spain: Get it for €311.99 on Amazon



Exclusive 10% off code: 25M50010

Belgium: Get it for €263.99 on Amazon



Watch the product video here.



Blending flagship MiniLED image quality with competitive-grade performance, the 25M5 brings premium display technology to compact setups, offering outstanding value for European shoppers this Black Friday.

Company:Shenzhen KTC Technology Co., Ltd.

Official Website:

Contact Person:Cynthia

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at