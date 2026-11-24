MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Climb Channel Solutions (“Climb”), into the United Kingdom and Ireland. Building on an established relationship across North America and Southern Europe, the agreement will extend access to Acronis' integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and IT management capabilities for value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) across the region.

As an Acronis Cloud Provisioner Partner and Corporate Cloud Distribution Partner, Climb will support partners across the UK and Ireland in adopting Acronis technology and developing managed services tailored to their customers' needs. The collaboration combines Acronis' AI-native cyber platform, which brings together cybersecurity, data protection, and IT operations, with Climb's commercial expertise and partner support services.

“Building on our long-standing partnership with Climb in the US, we're extending our relationship to support VARs and MSPs in the UK and Ireland. Taking on more of their customers' IT and security needs creates opportunities for partners but also puts greater demands on the teams delivering those services. Spending less time managing separate security and data protection tools gives those teams more time to support customers. Working with Climb pairs our technology with practical guidance to help partners develop services that fit their customers' needs,” said Jo Holliday, General Manager, UKI & South Africa, at Acronis.

The expansion comes as MSPs, and VARs face growing demand for managed cybersecurity, backup, recovery, and IT management services. As customers look to providers to take greater responsibility for their IT environments, partners need solutions that can support broader service offerings without adding unnecessary operational complexity. Acronis addresses these requirements through an integrated platform designed to help service providers protect, manage, and automate their customers' IT environments.

Climb will complement these capabilities through its People + Platform model, which combines technology access with specialist expertise and practical business support. This includes service development, sales enablement, business planning, marketing, and customer engagement, helping partners build and expand recurring managed services offerings.

Matt Whitton, COO, Climb, said:“We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Acronis in UK&I. Acronis gives partners a powerful platform, but technology alone doesn't build a successful managed services business. Partners don't necessarily need another route to buy technology. What they need is a route to grow. With our People + Platform model, we can enable partners to take those capabilities and turn them into services that solve customer problems, create recurring revenue and build long-term value.”

“For Climb, our partnership with Acronis represents our commitment to helping partners move beyond product transactions and build scalable, profitable managed services businesses. By combining the right technology with the people and expertise, we can fuel growth,” added Whitton.

The expanded agreement builds on Acronis and Climb's established international relationship, extending their collaboration to support the development of managed services across the UK and Ireland.

To learn how to partner with Acronis and Climb, visit:

For more information about Acronis, visit: .

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions (“Climb”) is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualisation & Cloud, and Software Application & Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business.

About Acronis

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

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