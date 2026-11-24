DSV, 1183 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
|Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount DKK
|Accumulated trading for days 1-18
|217,760
|1,408.57
|306,729,740
|19:
|16 November 2026
|5,000
|1,479.25
|7,396,250
|20:
|17 November 2026
|5,000
|1,472.64
|7,363,200
|21:
|18 November 2026
|65,000
|1,449.13
|94,193,450
|22:
|19 November 2026
|60,000
|1,424.79
|85,487,400
|23:
|20 November 2026
|60,000
|1,376.62
|82,597,200
|Accumulated trading for days 1-23
|412,760
|1,414.30
|583,767,240
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,078,710 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 0.86% of the total number of issued shares of 240,444,523.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are included as appendix.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 29 34 98 70, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachments
-
1183 - Announcement (24.11.2026) - Share buyback
Appendix - Company Announcement No. 1183
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