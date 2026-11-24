After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,078,710 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 0.86% of the total number of issued shares of 240,444,523. The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are included as appendix. Contacts Investor Relations Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 29 34 98 70, ... Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ... Yours sincerely, DSV A/S

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