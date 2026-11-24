Kyle Burke

Building on its work with Pembrokeshire County Council, ICS appoints former AstraZeneca and CGI leader, Kyle Burke, to drive its Welsh operations

CARDIFF, WALES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ICS, the AI transformation leader for the public sector, today announced its expansion into Wales, appointing Kyle Burke to direct its new Welsh operation and strengthen partnerships with local government authorities. The company plans to recruit up to 15 people as it strengthens its regional presence and supports a growing number of Welsh public sector organisations adopting AI.The expansion builds on ICS's work with Pembrokeshire County Council, where the company has been appointed to introduce AI capabilities across services for residents and staff. The programme is designed to improve access to services, reduce administrative pressures and support residents in both Welsh and English.With Welsh councils facing increasing pressure to deliver more with constrained budgets, ICS's focus is on building lasting partnerships that reflect each authority's priorities. Its Welsh team will work closely with councils and other local authorities to identify where AI can help, support implementation, and measure the benefits for staff and residents.Kyle has been appointed as the Digital & AI Transformation Leader, working across the UK with a particular focus on developing ICS's Welsh operation. He will strengthen relationships with local authorities and wider public sector organisations, build delivery capability, support implementation, and improve public services.Formerly Director of Global IT - Digital Services at AstraZeneca and Agile Digital Services Leader at CGI, Kyle combines strategic leadership with public sector delivery expertise, gained across a wide range of central government organisations. He has led complex global digital transformations and built enterprise-wide capabilities, strengthening organisational performances and improving customer experiences.Martin Neale, CEO of ICS, commented:“Wales has an enormous opportunity to modernise local government and rethink how residents access public services. Our work with Pembrokeshire County Council demonstrates the potential for AI to make a real difference to how councils serve their communities. Kyle's experience across government and enterprise AI will strengthen the support we can offer councils as they introduce new ways of working.“By establishing a dedicated presence in Wales, we're building on that work, investing in local talent and giving councils access to the expertise they need to turn AI ambition into practical results.”Kyle Burke, Digital & AI Transformation Leader at ICS, added:“Wales is very close to my heart. I grew up here, and many of my family and friends have called it home for generations. I'm excited to lead ICS's expansion here. We want to build a team that understands the needs of Welsh public organisations and helps them use AI to respond to residents more quickly, reduce waiting times and make it easier for people to access the support they need. My priority is to listen to councils, understand the pressures their teams face and build partnerships that support the services residents rely on every day.”ICS plans to recruit up to 15 people to support its growing operations across Wales. These roles will span AI adoption, AI consultancy and technical AI leadership, bringing together the expertise needed to support organisations throughout their AI transformation journey.The Welsh expansion forms part of ICS's broader ambition to help public sector organisations move beyond isolated AI pilots towards comprehensive transformation, delivering more accessible, efficient and sustainable public services.To learn more, visit ics.ENDNotes to EditorsAbout ICSICS is the UK's fastest-growing profitable AI business, delivering transformative unified AI platforms for the public sector. The company built the public sector AI front door that holds around 60% of the UK local government market, delivered £12m of identified savings at Derby City Council, and has now built the SMART: Harness, the first machine in the sector that prints a council's software.Website:

Ilona Hitel

CommsCo

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ICS expands into Wales with new office and recruitment drive to accelerate public sector AI transformation News Provided By CommsCo November 24, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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