MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Sinewave Campus figures expose the hidden carbon footprint of mandatory offshore workforce training

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The UK offshore energy industry could dramatically reduce its carbon footprint by moving suitable mandatory training into AI-powered virtual worlds, potentially cutting associated emissions by 97.4%, according to new estimates* from Sinewave Campus.Sinewave Campus calculates that traditional training produces an average of 58kg of CO2 per delegate day, including travel, accommodation and facilities, compared with just 1.5kg for AI-powered virtual training, including computing requirements. The findings challenge the perception of AI as an environmental burden, demonstrating how the technology can deliver substantial emissions savings even when its own computing requirements are taken into account.This comes as the UK offshore oil and gas industry faces mounting pressure to decarbonise, with a target to halve production emissions by 2030 under the North Sea Transition Deal. While the sector has already reduced production emissions by an estimated 37% since 2018, the North Sea Transition Authority continues to push operators to accelerate progress. Sinewave Campus argues that the industry must now look beyond production activities to address overlooked sources of emissions, including the requirements associated with mandatory workforce training.An estimated 80,000 physical training courses take place annually across the UK offshore energy sector, accounting for approximately 140,000 training days. With workers required to regularly renew safety certifications under standards including OPITO and GWO, the industry also generates an estimated 30,000 overnight stays, alongside thousands of journeys to specialist training centres.Robert Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer at Sinewave Campus, said:“Much of the debate around AI and sustainability focuses on the energy consumed by data centres. That's an important consideration, but we also need to look at the emissions AI can help eliminate elsewhere. In offshore energy, replacing unnecessary travel and physical training with virtual alternatives presents a significant opportunity to reduce the industry's environmental footprint.“AI-powered virtual worlds are recreating real industrial environments, allowing workers to practise procedures and respond to realistic scenarios under the guidance of intelligent instructors. While some safety training will always require physical, in-person assessment, there's an opportunity to cut emissions and costs without compromising training quality.”Unlike conventional e-learning, which primarily delivers theoretical knowledge, Sinewave Campus combines immersive 3D environments with AI instructors to support practical, scenario-based learning remotely.The company is calling on the offshore energy industry to reassess which elements of mandatory training could be delivered virtually as part of its wider decarbonisation efforts.ENDSNotes to editors*Figures are Sinewave Campus estimates. The 97.4% reduction is calculated per delegate day for training that can be delivered virtually. The 8,000-tonne figure is a theoretical maximum, not a forecast of achievable savings, and depends on training suitability and certification requirements. The estimates have not been independently verified.*About SinewaveSinewave is a software development company specialising in streaming immersive 3D environments and spatial artificial intelligence. Drawing on more than 20 years of virtual world technology development, its platform enables users to create interactive digital environments for a wide range of applications spanning industrial safety training, healthcare simulations, employee onboarding and recruitment for enterprises, as well as digital entertainment.Its enterprise solution, Sinewave Campus, uses scene-aware AI to observe, assess and coach users in realistic training scenarios. Organisations can recreate workplaces from photographs, video and specifications, making sophisticated simulations faster and more accessible to deploy. Sinewave is ISO 27001 certified and a member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.

Roseanna Lane

CommsCo

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Offshore energy sector could cut training emissions by 97% with AI-powered virtual worlds, Sinewave estimates News Provided By CommsCo November 24, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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