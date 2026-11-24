MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Social activist Anjali Ambedkar, wife of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, has criticised NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and party leader Supriya Sule over their position on the proposed delimitation exercise, accusing sections of Maharashtra's progressive circles of applying double standards while labelling the VBA as the BJP's“B-team”.

In a hard-hitting post on X on Tuesday, Ambedkar questioned why critics and sections of civil society remain silent when Pawar and Sule align with or back BJP-led initiatives, contrasting that silence with the scrutiny faced by the VBA whenever it contests elections independently.

Ambedkar argued that the VBA is branded as the BJP's "B-team" simply because it refuses to align under the umbrella of established parties and seeks to build an independent political space for Bahujans.

"Whenever we do not go under the wings of established parties, you label us a B-team," she stated, asking how many people who pin that label on Vanchit have called Pawar and Sule the BJP's B-team when they extend political support or legitimacy to BJP-backed moves.

Ambedkar's remarks focus on the contrasting treatment of the VBA -- led by her husband, Prakash Ambedkar -- and the NCP (SP) by Maharashtra's progressive circles.

She noted that civil society groups and activists who vigorously campaigned for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents during the 2024 elections were quick to label the VBA as the "BJP's B-Team" merely for contesting elections independently.

However, she pointed out that these same voices have remained silent now that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have signaled openness to backing the BJP's legislative push.

Targeting the proposed Delimitation Bill, Ambedkar warned that the legislation poses a greater threat than SIR, arguing it could disproportionately increase parliamentary representation for northern Indian states.

She contended that such a shift could disrupt India's federal balance, concentrate political power in a specific regional bloc, and undermine equal representation in the democratic framework.

She also asked how many feminist activists had written open letters criticising Pawar and Sule over their stance regarding the BJP's delimitation push.

Anjali Ambedkar accused upper-caste feminists, progressives, and members of Nirbhay Bano of hypocrisy and "selective outrage" rooted in political convenience and caste equations rather than intellectual consistency. Characterising their silence as "intellectual dishonesty" rather than mere inconsistency, Ambedkar alleged that progressive commentators scrutinise Bahujan political assertion relentlessly while extending "extraordinary indulgence to Savarna political parties".

Claiming that these groups campaigned actively for dominant-caste political parties during the 2024 elections yet stay quiet when those parties bolster the BJP's social and political agenda, she alleged that the silence reflects hostility toward independent Bahujan political assertion.

She concluded by questioning whether Phule-Ambedkarite workers who strongly oppose the BJP should assume such critics have "sold out".

Ambedkar's comments come days after Sule stated her party has not received the final draft of the delimitation bill and will clarify its stance once it is formally presented, while rejecting speculation about switching to the NDA.

Neither the NCP (SP) leadership nor representatives of the Nirbhay Bano Manch had issued a formal response to Ambedkar's remarks at the time of reporting.