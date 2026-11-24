MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Apex business chamber CII said on Tuesday that the government's sustained efforts to strengthen India's investment climate through policy reforms, infrastructure development and regulatory improvements have created a strong foundation for private investment, with encouraging evidence of growing investment intentions, corporate capital formation and project execution.

According to a CII statement, the government's consistent emphasis on macroeconomic stability, public capital expenditure, ease of doing business, digitalisation, manufacturing competitiveness and financial sector reforms have strengthened the environment for private enterprise.

The progressive modernisation of regulatory institutions, with greater emphasis on transparency, consultation, investor protection and market integrity, has further reinforced investor confidence.

CII president R. Mukundan said,“The consistency and continuity of these government efforts, despite considerable global uncertainty, have strengthened business confidence and provided greater visibility for long-term investment decisions. Indian industry has been responding to these opportunities, and we are seeing encouraging evidence of this in both investment announcements and actual capital formation.”

According to the second edition of CII's Private Investment Barometer, private sector project announcements reached Rs 26.6 lakh crore during the first half of FY27, an increase of 58.5 per cent over the corresponding period last year and 4.4 times the average for the first halves of FY17 to FY25. The private sector's share of total project announcements increased to 86.2 per cent, from 74.2 per cent a year earlier.

Importantly, the improvement extends beyond investment intentions. Gross capital formation by approximately 1,800 listed private firms reached Rs 12.4 lakh crore in FY26, equivalent to 3.6 per cent of nominal GDP, compared with an average of 2.2 per cent during FY17 to FY21.

On a comparable-firm basis, investment increased by 8.7 per cent in FY26. Further, 54 per cent of firms increased their fixed investment rates, while approximately three out of four added net productive capacity. Private project completions during April-September 2026 reached Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the highest for the corresponding period since FY17.

Mukundan said,“These trends demonstrate that Indian industry is responding to the opportunities created by the government's reforms. Private enterprises are investing in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, digital technologies and emerging sectors, supported by stronger balance sheets and growing confidence in India's economic prospects. At the same time, we recognise that a much greater responsibility now rests with industry.”

The Barometer highlights the changing composition of investment. Manufacturing project announcements stood at Rs 8.1 lakh crore in H1 FY27, 3.2 times their historical average, while electricity sector announcements reached Rs 7.7 lakh crore, 5.1 times their historical average.

Information technology project announcements, largely comprising data centres and AI-related infrastructure, reached approximately Rs 9.5 lakh crore, compared with Rs 0.7 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

CII also appreciated the Government's efforts to modernise financial markets and strengthen India's regulatory architecture. The consultative approach adopted by regulators, including SEBI, has contributed to the development of deeper and more resilient capital markets.

Continued emphasis on investor protection, market integrity, regulatory predictability and proportionate compliance requirements will be important for mobilising long-term domestic and international capital, the statement added.