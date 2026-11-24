MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that his social media algorithm has been having a major impact on his mental health lately.

Through his latest post on Instagram, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' director complained that his algorithm is making him emotionally invested in the relationships of other people, whom he does not even know.

KJo added that he is also having the urge to purchase things he has no use for, and also making him upset about the things he is not able to do anything about.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor wrote on the stories section of his official Instagram handle, "My algorithm is making me invest in relationships of people I don't know... making me want to buy things I don't need and making me angry about things I can't do anything about... In short, my feed needs a therapist (sic).”

In another update, Karan recently met Prince William as the British royal visited KJo's office in Mumbai.

Expressing his pride for hosting the royals Karan shared what he and Prince William talked about during the meet.

The filmmaker told the media,“It felt wonderful. We talked extensively about films and the filmmaking process. Our films do exceptionally well abroad too, we have such a massive diaspora market in the United Kingdom. Nowadays, our films are breaking into the Top 10 everywhere. As we have recently seen, our films are earning huge box office collections both at home and overseas”.

KJo also spoke about his directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was mainly set in the UK.

“We also share a very special bond with the United Kingdom. We spoke about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is completing 25 years this December. Since we filmed so much of it in the United Kingdom, we discussed that as well. We also spoke about cricket, as Saif and the Prince have cricket lineage," he added.

For the unversed, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' will be completing 25 years of release on 14 December this year.