MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Birbhum-based stone trader Tulu Mandal appeared before the police in West Bengal's Suri on Tuesday for questioning in connection with an alleged corruption and revenue embezzlement case involving duplicate carbon receipts (DCR). This was his second appearance before the police in three days.

Mandal reached Suri police station in Birbhum district at around 11 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer. He had earlier been questioned by the West Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the local police in connection with the case.

While Mandal has maintained that he is fully cooperating with the investigators, CID sources alleged that the businessman has been evasive and has avoided answering several questions during the interrogation.

On November 21, after appearing at the Suri police station, Mandal had claimed that he was questioned for nearly six hours and had cooperated with the investigation. He had also expressed faith in the country's laws and Constitution.

However, the businessman subsequently accused the police of disrupting his business by seizing important documents, a laptop and other materials. He alleged that police personnel were also maintaining a watch outside his residence, treating him like a criminal.

Mandal had further claimed that he questioned the investigating officer at Suri police station about the alleged harassment. Maintaining that he was the highest taxpayer in Birbhum district and had never evaded taxes while conducting his business, he questioned the seizure of his business records.

"Why were my business documents taken away after that? I have suffered a business loss of about Rs 200 crore in the last few days," he had claimed.

According to Mandal, the police advised him to approach the court over his grievances. He did not make any statement to the media when he arrived at the police station on Tuesday.

Mandal's latest appearance comes days after he returned to India following the Supreme Court's intervention. He had first appeared at Bhabani Bhawan, the state police headquarters in Kolkata, on Friday before returning to Birbhum after a prolonged absence.

Last week, he approached the Calcutta High Court with two separate petitions. One challenged the FIR registered against him, while the other sought clarification on whether a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued in his name.

The Supreme Court had directed Mandal to return to India by November 17 and granted him protection from coercive action until December 7.

The stone trader faces allegations of revenue embezzlement and the use of forged receipts in the DCR scam. Investigators have identified him as the principal accused in the case, and a charge sheet has already been filed before a court in Suri.

The police had earlier described Mandal as absconding and suspected that he was staying in Dubai. His return followed the Supreme Court's direction.