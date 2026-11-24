MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 24 (IANS) A man has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old deaf-mute tribal girl in the Jaldega block of Jharkhand's Simdega district. The incident, which reportedly took place around seven months ago, came to light after the minor became pregnant.

Simdega Superintendent of Police Shrikant Sureshrao Khotre confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Suraj Pradhan. He said the accused was arrested on Monday night and subsequently sent for judicial proceedings.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the girl's mother became suspicious after noticing changes in her daughter's body and observing that her abdomen was growing.

When questioned by her mother, the girl reportedly identified Suraj Pradhan, a youth from the same village, as the accused.

According to the complaint, the girl indicated that one morning, while she was brushing her teeth, the accused allegedly took her to the village community hall. There, he forcibly raped her after tying a cloth around her mouth.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has questioned the role of the police and district administration, alleging a delay in registering the FIR.

In a social media post, Marandi claimed that a woman social worker had informed the village head, police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the incident, but no FIR was registered for several days.

He said the victim's family was extremely poor and financially vulnerable, while her brother had been struggling to secure justice for her.

Marandi urged the Jharkhand High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and intervene to ensure justice for the minor.

Referring to another case involving a minor girl linked to the Simdega MLA, he demanded a timely and judicially monitored investigation into cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the district.

He also questioned the roles of the Simdega Deputy Commissioner and the Child Welfare Committee in handling the matter.