MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) At a time when deteriorating air quality has emerged as a major public health concern across the country, the Kerala government has embarked on an unusual exercise to get to the bottom of air pollution in its two major cities, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, by roping in experts to assess the problem and suggest corrective measures.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has directed the formation of a three-member expert committee to undertake a comprehensive study of air quality in the two cities, examine why different agencies report varying Air Quality Index (AQI) figures, and recommend measures to tackle pollution.

The initiative is significant as it seeks to go beyond the routine reporting of pollution levels and establish a credible, uniform mechanism to assess air quality in the state.

The discrepancies in AQI figures reported by different agencies have caused considerable public concern, particularly against the backdrop of growing air pollution in several parts of the country.

The committee will be headed by Suresh Ramasubrahmanya Iyer, Senior Fellow and Area Convenor of the Centre for Air Quality Research at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

Dr George K. Varghese, Professor of Civil Engineering at NIT Calicut, is the other expert member, while the Chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board will be the Convenor.

The panel will examine changes in air quality in both cities over the past five years, taking into account climatic and geographical variations.

It will also assess the adequacy and reliability of existing monitoring systems and identify the reasons for differences in pollution data generated by various agencies.

The study will cover pollution sources ranging from vehicular emissions, construction activities and road dust to waste burning, industrial emissions and operations at ports and airports.

More importantly, the committee will recommend short-term and long-term measures to bring down pollution levels and strengthen the state's monitoring network.

It will also suggest a transparent public information system through which real-time AQI figures and health advisories can be made available to people.

The Chief Minister has given the committee two weeks to submit its report, indicating the government's intention to take up the issue on a priority basis.