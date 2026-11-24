MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur got nostalgic about her roots and the values she grew up with while celebrating Gurpurab away from home.

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary, the 'Airlift' actress shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the teachings of the first Sikh Guru and the values that form the foundation of her belief system. Sharing her photos, Nimrat wrote,“Deeply nostalgic about my soil and my roots this Gurpurab. Living away from home, one realises how rich our philosophical and life values are. Proudly recounting the pillars of our belief system - humility, service, equality, courage and compassion.”

“May Baba Nanak's divine light bless us all and keep us on the path most aligned with our higher purpose. Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo.“Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala,” she added. Nimrat also shared pictures from her Gurudwara visit, where she was seen dressed in a yellow suit, posing with friends inside the premises and enjoying langar.

Through her message, Nimrat reflected on the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings and the importance of carrying these values into everyday life.

Nimrat Kaur was born into a Sikh family with a strong Indian Army background in Pilani, Rajasthan. Her father, late Major Bhupender Singh, was an Indian Army officer and a Shaurya Chakra awardee who was abducted and killed by militants in Kashmir in 1994.

The actress has often spoken about her deep connection with her Sikh roots and the traditions she grew up following. The 'Dasvi' actress has also shared glimpses of family customs associated with Gurpurab and visits to Gurdwaras. On several occasions, Nimrat has spoken about the tradition of preparing Kada Prasad at home as a family ritual and distributing it after offering prayers at a Gurdwara.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the third season of 'The Family Man.'