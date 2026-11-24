Union Minister Announces Advisory Group for Telecom Startups and MSMEs

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia announced on Tuesday the formation of a dedicated advisory group for startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to address industry challenges and chart a path forward.

Addressing the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister said,“I would like to make an announcement today that I would like to set up an advisory group like I have for the TSPs, the OEMs, our ISPs, our research and educational arms. An advisory group for our startups and our MSMEs that will meet with me on a regular basis with your pain points so that we can discuss.”

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Scindia mentioned that the central government will act as a facilitator to help domestic entrepreneurs expand on the product side and transition India from a technology consumer into a global creator and supplier, "All of these will be discussed in the advisory group, and we'll be putting our path forward where government will come in and act as a facilitator to ensure that Indian entrepreneurs proliferate on the product side and India moves from a consumer of technology to a creator and a supplier of technology for the world," Scindia said.

Outlining the progress of domestic innovators, the minister pointed out that out of roughly 200 investments made through the Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS), 96 products across 80 companies have reached commercialization. He added that the government aims to replicate this seeding model to scale up more firms through the newly announced advisory body.

"Indian entrepreneurs, as we have seen today across all five verticals, have showcased their capability through seed funding from the Department of Telecom, whether it be through DCIS or through TTDF or through TDIP, where a number of these companies today have reached full commercialization," Scindia stated.

The minister also highlighted the foundation of India's telecom infrastructure, noting that the country has grown from 60 million broadband connections a decade ago to over a billion today, alongside 133 crore mobile connections and 50 crore 5G users. He added that India is setting the pace for 6G standards through the Bharat 6G Alliance.

"Today has been an exhilarating experience at the MSME and startups conclave; we have seen an exposition of India's entrepreneurial capability. In the telecom technology space, all the way from standards to RAN and Core, to applications, to security, a number of our startups have reached commercialization. India today is the place for innovation, for R & D and for the emergence of new technology," he said.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under Scindia's chairmanship at the Leaders Lounge in Bharat Mandapam, the 2026 conclave brought together startups, MSMEs, investors, academia, and industry leaders. The event featured exhibition stalls and presentations across five core verticals of the telecom stack: RAN and Core, Applications, Chipsets, Security, and Standards. According to an official release, the platform aims to strengthen ecosystem collaboration and advance homegrown solutions in line with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision. (ANI)