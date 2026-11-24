BJP and SAD Forge Alliance for 2027 Punjab Assembly Election Plans

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu said the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections reflects the demand of people in the state. Bittu said that during interactions with grassroots workers of both parties and people across Punjab, the common question was when the alliance would happen. He described the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural one and said the party's top leadership had held discussions on the matter for the past three months. He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin were involved in continuous discussions regarding the alliance. According to Bittu, ground-level surveys and public feedback also indicated that people wanted the two parties to come together. Emphasising the importance of public sentiment, Bittu said that the ultimate decision-making power rests with voters and that the wishes of the people of Punjab must be respected. He added that both parties had acknowledged this sentiment.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday described the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an emotional bond, saying the relationship was inseparable and rooted in the interests of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community. Speaking at the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, Badal said the alliance went beyond electoral politics and had a long history of working together in Punjab. "This is not just a political alliance. There is an emotional bond. As my late father used to say, Akali Dal-BJP is an inseparable, deeply bonded relationship," Badal said.